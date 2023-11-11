In a booming business, Nicaragua was transformed into an air base to receive a large number of flights from Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean with numerous migrants Cuban, Haitian, African and Asian irregulars who manage to avoid passing through the Darién jungle and use Managua as the point of origin for their land journey to Mexico and the United States.

Cubans must pay about $3,000 for a round-trip air ticket. from Cuba to Nicaragua, but knowing that they will never use the return leg because, once in Managua, they immediately undertake the trip by land to Honduras and Guatemala in the attempt to continue to Mexico and the United States.

From Port-au-Prince to Managua there have been between 16 and 23 flights a day, with tickets amounting to $2,400, in a logistics chain controlled by Haitian tour operators, according to sources in that country. However, The Government of Haiti canceled charter flights to Nicaragua on October 30.

The phenomenon that put Nicaragua as a link in part of the massive human mobility It began with the airlift from Cuba in November 2021, when Managua made visas more flexible for Cubans. US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols warned in X to be “concerned about a dramatic increase in charter flights bound for Nicaragua that facilitate irregular migration.”

“No one should benefit from the desperation of vulnerable migrants, not smugglers, not private companies, not public officials, not governments. We are exploring the full range of possible consequences for those who facilitate this form of irregular migration. “We continue to urge the use of safe and legal means”he warned.

The reception of irregular migrants was consolidated in the second half of 2023 with the opening of air transport from other origins, such as the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Bulgaria and Spainon regular and charter flights.

Nicaragua, whose main regional allies are the regimes of Cuba and Venezuela, opened flights from Cuban soil with a Venezuelan state airline. “We are blind in Nicaragua, because the Government does not share data,” admitted a Latin American diplomatic source who spoke with El Universal (Mexico) under anonymity about the growing flow of irregular migrants through Nicaraguan territory. The Government of Nicaragua claimed that it guarantees orderly migrationlegal and safe, and that respects the rights and dignity of migrants.

Upon arriving by plane to Nicaragua, Migrants avoid the exhausting and dangerous journey on foot, in canoes and in buses, through rivers, swamps and roads of the Darién.

political weapon

The newspaper La Prensa, the main newspaper in Nicaragua, published that the Government of El Salvador took advantage of the frequent influx of Africans on commercial flights that originate in Madrid and stop in San Salvador to continue to Nicaragua and created an individual charge of one thousand dollars at its main airport terminal. Already in Managua, each African pays up to $200 for a transit visa to the Nicaraguan authorities, without receiving receipts, stamps and other documents, he added.

La Prensa also reported that Daniel Ortega “is using irregular migration as a political weapon against the US, and in turn, it takes advantage of it by charging migrants.”

A report from October 2023 that the International Organization for Migration (IOM), associated with the United Nations (UN), delivered to this newspaper revealed that, although it continues, The number of Cubans, Haitians and Africans in transit through Panama decreased from January to September of this year and increased through Honduras.

If migrants avoid the Panamanian route, especially the Darién route, and the number of migrants increases along the Honduran route without arriving by plane to Honduras or Costa Rica, the only possible geographic entry would be Nicaragua.

The IOM registry on Haitians for Panama in 2023 fell from 10,222 in January to 2,563 in September. Meanwhile, the count of Haitians traveling through Honduras in 2023 reached 5,365 to 14,898 in September.

Regarding Cubans in 2023, the IOM counted the highest number in Panama in September, with 166, and 123 in July, and less than 100 in each of the other months of this year. For Honduras it was 2,079 in January, rising to 19,288 in September.

Another dangerous migratory route to avoid the Darién is to travel by boat from San Andrés, in Colombia, to Nicaragua and then cross the rest of Central America to Mexico and the United States.

The US government reported that it detained 3,201,144 people at all its border crossings in the fiscal year from October 2022 to September 2023. The count, constantly increasing from 646,822 from October 2019 to September of 2020, totaled 2,766,582 from October 2021 to September 2022, in an unprecedented scenario.

JOSÉ MELENDEZ

EL UNIVERSAL (MEXICO) – GDA

SAINT JOSEPH