On September 5, 2024, when the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo exiled 135 political prisoners to Guatemala, 36 people also considered prisoners of conscience remained in Nicaragua’s prisons. To date, the Sandinista administration has not only not revealed the list of those expelled from the country, but also guards the identities, whereabouts, physical condition and health of those who were not released.

For the relatives of the 36 political prisoners, the weeks of September have been distressing. The few who have been able to visit the detainees report the desperation in which they find themselves: mixtures of anxiety and depression due to the fact that they have not been released, despite the fact that this means the stripping of their Nicaraguan nationality and the confiscation of their assets, as has happened with the two groups of banished political prisoners, first the 222 expelled to the United States in February 2023 and those received by the Government of Bernardo Arévalo.

The operation to transfer the 135 people to Guatemala City was coordinated by the Government of the United States and that of Arévalo, but they have not released the official list of exiles, claiming that this corresponds to Managua. During the first days of the expulsion from Nicaragua of the 135 political prisoners, human rights organizations worked tirelessly identifying the people who were received by the chapines. It was concluded that at least 36 political prisoners remained in Managua, including nine cases considered extremely serious: people whose whereabouts are unknown since they were detained by police or civilians.

Not only have their relatives not been able to find out how and where they are, but they have never been brought before a judge to make political accusations against them. The Government has also not assumed, by any means, that they are under its captivity. Despite the insistence of human rights and family organizations, the Sandinista regime remains absolutely silent about these nine “forced disappearances.” The anxiety has led to speculation about the state of these people: “How are they? Are they in serious health? Where are they? Are they alive?” are some of the most urgent questions asked by their loved ones, who prefer anonymity to avoid reprisals.

The Nicaragua Struggle Coalition, A consortium of human rights organizations such as the Legal Defense Unit (UDJ), denounced to the United Nations what they describe as “state terrorism”: “We denounce the intensified return of the pattern of forced disappearances, and ‘short duration’ for political reasons in Nicaragua as an instrument to repress opponents and critics of the authoritarian regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.”

“We denounce that, as a strategy of absolute control over Nicaraguan territory and life, ‘short-term’ forced disappearances increased, reproducing violations of the rights of the victims and their families,” They say in a statement issued this week. “Forced disappearance constitutes a crime against humanity. It is essential to delve deeper into the situation in Nicaragua for international pressure with concrete actions against the impunity of the authoritarian regime of Ortega and Murillo.”

An indigenous deputy and a journalist

Among the most notorious cases of “forced disappearance” are the representative and indigenous leader Brooklyn Rivera and the social communicator Fabiola Tercero. Since they were arrested, nothing has been known about their whereabouts. Rivera, once an ally of Sandinism, was arrested in March 2023. While Tercero was captured in July 2024.

The other people whose whereabouts are unknown are: Jaime Navarrete Blandón, Eddie González Valdivia, Gerson Zeledón Motta, Carmen Sáenz Martínez, Lesbia Gutiérrez Poveda, Evelyn Matus Hernández and Domingo Mungía Carrión.

Human rights organizations have not yet identified as political prisoners the Sandinista officials and public workers who have been defenestrated by the presidential couple, in the midst of “a purge” and “compaction of the State.” A campaign of “headcuts” in public institutions that “co-president” Rosario Murillo has been carrying out for months, as part of her plan to guarantee “loyalties” for the dynastic succession. The reason why these Sandinistas do not appear on the lists of political prisoners is because human rights organizations need a complaint from a family member to begin investigating.

New arrests

As of September 25, the Mechanism for the Recognition of Political Prisoners puts the number of prisoners of conscience at 45. That is to say, nine more are added to the 36 who remained in prison.

“Between August and September, a state of widespread persecution and repression has been maintained in Nicaraguan society. This repression has reached the religious faithful. Currently, two lay people from the Catholic Church and a Baptist pastor are on the list due to religious persecution,” says the exile-based organization.

The Mechanism for Recognition of Political Prisoners highlights that they have received information about threats and harassment towards relatives of prisoners of conscience who are inside Nicaragua. “This shows a strategy of control and violence that has intensified in recent years. They not only face arbitrary arrests. These people continue to be victims of threats and acts of intimidation by the police and authorities, seriously violating their rights,” they denounce.

