Ortega began a serial persecution against the Catholic Church and politicians opposing his dictatorship | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan dictatorship, led by Daniel Ortega, returned to a political practice widely used during the 1980s in the country: confiscating assets from opponents and dissidents in exile.

According to a report from the American newspaper The New York Timesgovernment officials began a series of break-ins into homes in Managua, “transferring” ownership of the properties to the State.

This happened after critics of the Sandinista dictatorship were persecuted by Ortega and his supporters, who stripped Nicaraguan nationality from several activists and political opponents declared “traitors”, with cases of politicians and priests who had to leave the country or were arrested.

As a result, these citizens lost their right to property and citizenship. In total, more than 300 people were accused of treason and lost their property in the country.

Last week, the Sandinista dictatorship confiscated a private school founded by Harvard University 60 years ago. The Catholic Church is also in Ortega’s sights, who ordered the arrest of religious people and also confiscated churches based in Nicaragua.

The government has stated on several occasions that it considers all those who are against the dictatorship to be terrorists.

Dictator Ortega himself lives in a property with six bedrooms in Managua, measuring almost a block, confiscated from a political opponent. One of the most recent cases of confiscation involved two former foreign ministers, who had their homes invaded by the State.