The Ministry of Foreign Relations of the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo has canceled this Tuesday the pleasure granted to the ambassador of the European Union (EU) in Managua, Fernando Ponz. The decision came on the fifth anniversary of the 2018 social protests that shook the Sandinista administration and came hours after the European Union issued a condemnation of the repression.

Nicaragua’s furious reaction came shortly after a statement by a European Commission Foreign Affairs spokesperson for the “sad” fifth anniversary of the start of the 2018 protests in which “thousands of Nicaraguan citizens took to the streets to demonstrate their legitimate demand for human rights, in particular political and civil rights, and for the return of democracy”. Instead of being listened to, the population of the Central American country “has faced systemic repression ever since,” laments the official note from Brussels, in which the EU once again manifests its “willingness to support all efforts aimed at a peaceful and negotiated solution to the long political crisis” in Nicaragua.

Managua’s official response is loaded with adjectives against Europe, which they label as an “overwhelming power.” The note, signed by Foreign Minister Denis Moncada Colindres, is entitled “Our victory is peace.” The tone of the diplomatic communication is consistent with the proposal of the presidential couple, approved last Sunday by the National Assembly, to declare April 19 National Day of Peace, in an attempt to erase the memory of the massacre committed by police and paramilitaries in 2018. A lethal violence and sustained repression that, as concluded by a group of United Nations experts, commit crimes against humanity with elements that can be observed “in the Nuremberg trials.”

“Given your interventionist, daring and insolent statement of this day, which ratifies the imperialist and colonialist positions that characterize the European Union, this April 18, on the eve of National Peace Day, the Sovereign and Dignified Government of the Republic of Nicaragua, in the name of the Brave, Heroic and Courageous People of this Blessed and Free Homeland, of Rubén Darío and of Augusto Sandino, has decided to suspend the Plácet that had been granted to Mr. Fernando Ponz as ambassador of that overwhelming Power”, the statement reads. of Chancellery, sent to the Office of Foreign Affairs of the EU.

This decision ends up fracturing the tense diplomatic relationship between Managua and the EU, whose community Parliament has sanctioned officials of the Sandinista regime, as well as demanded the release of Bishop Rolando Álvarez and the political prisoners.

The withdrawal of the placet of the new European representative in Managua seems, in fact, a replica of the fight with Brussels held between the end of September and October of last year, when the Ortega-Murillo regime ordered the expulsion of the then EU ambassador, Bettina Muscheidt, after being declared persona non grata for an alleged “interference in national sovereignty.” An interference that supposedly also came from Brussels, where the European bloc had come to demand that the Managua regime cease repression and “return Nicaragua’s sovereignty to its rightful owners.” Two weeks after the diplomat left the Central American country, Brussels announced the declaration of persona non grata of the Nicaraguan representative before the European institutions, Zoila Yanira Müller Goff. A little later, the Council of the EU renewed for one year, until October 15, 2023, the sanctions against 21 citizens (including a son of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo) and three Nicaraguan entities, “in view of the political situation in the country.

“The European Union has systematically condemned this repression, repeatedly calling for the release of all political prisoners, the full restoration of the rule of law, as well as the return of international human rights organizations to the country. In addition, the EU has regularly encouraged the Nicaraguan government to engage in an authentic and inclusive dialogue with the Nicaraguan people on their legitimate claims,” ​​the European communication states.

The EU proposal did not fall in favor with the Ortega-Murillo regime which, in recent months, has deepened its international isolation with the “suspension” of diplomatic relations with the Vatican, while continuing to capture citizens and stripping the Nicaraguan nationality to 317 people.

“We reiterate to the neocolonialist Gentlemen of the European Union, our condemnation of all their historical genocide, and we demand Justice and Reparation in the face of these crimes against humanity and their virulent, greedy and rapacious looting of our own Wealth and Cultures,” the statement added. of the regime. “In these circumstances and in the face of the permanent siege of the Right of our People to National Sovereignty, we did not receive their Representative.”

The presidential couple, especially Vice President Rosario Murillo, have always denied the massacre that, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), left 356 people murdered in 2018. Instead, they maintain that they were victims of a “failed coup attempt of State”.

“These are times to honor our Nicaragua, with Love, and full of Hope. Because that is the Common Good: Living with Love, knowing how to relate to Love, knowing how to live together and knowing how to share. And Never Again, Never Again the disturbance of Peace! And Never Again that night of terrible crimes that we wanted to impose servility to the Empires. Ambition, greed, discord… Never Again [sic]”, Vice President Murillo wrote on April 17.

Apart from the official position, in exile and exile, the opponents and the victims of April have commemorated the fifth anniversary of the “civic rebellion” with acts, marches and conversations. Violeta Granera, an exiled political prisoner, said at an event organized by the Race and Equality Institute that “the dictatorship has turned Nicaragua into a systemically organized State for the permanent and massive violation of human rights and International Humanitarian Law.”

“We call on the International Community to continue activating the international instruments of the United Nations, the European Union, the OAS, and each of its member bodies and countries, in the face of these extreme measures, to stop this dangerous drift, especially in related to Universal Justice, the protection of victims, a greater forcefulness in the consequences of the illegitimacy of origin and exercise of the regime, as well as in the limits to the financing of repression and violations of human rights”, requested barn. And he warned: “We see at risk not only the peace of Nicaragua but that of the entire Central American Region, restored four decades ago with the Esquipulas Agreements.”

Former presidential candidate and exiled political prisoner, Juan Sebastian Chamorro, told EL PAÍS in Washington that one cannot “stop thinking about the hundreds of Nicaraguans whose most fundamental right was violated in 2018: the right to life.” “For these dead and for all the suffering, we must continue this fight until respect for human rights is restored in Nicaragua and do everything in our power so that this situation is never repeated,” he urged.

