Daniel Ortega, dictator of Nicaragua, sends a letter to President Vladimir Putin promising to expand the partnership between the countries. | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, promised this Sunday (11) to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, that, “in the face of the continuous and new threats of imperialism”, in a reference to the United States, he will continue to strengthen “the historic bonds of fraternity , camaraderie, solidarity and cooperation that unite and characterize” the two countries. In a message on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of Russia Day, Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, congratulated Putin in a letter.

“Dear brother, on the solemn occasion of the commemoration of the 33rd anniversary of the Day of Russia on June 12, allow us to proudly join you, the brother people and the government of the Russian Federation in celebrating another year of victories, patriotism and defense of his sovereignty, for peace, prosperity and progress,” they wrote.

“We reiterate to you, dear brother, that the people and the government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, in the face of continuous and new threats from imperialism, will continue to strengthen the historic bonds of fraternity, partnership, solidarity and cooperation that unite us and characterize us with the brotherly people and government of Russia for the realization of a multipolar world order,” the couple said.

Russia’s ambassador to Nicaragua, Alexander Khokholikov, said last Friday night (9) that the Kremlin is strengthening its “pragmatic and privileged” cooperation with the Nicaraguan government to improve its presence in Latin America. Since Sandinista leader Daniel Ortega returned to the presidency of the Central American country in 2007, Nicaragua and Russia have strengthened their relations in all fields. Russia is a longtime ally of Nicaragua, and during the first Sandinista government (1979-1990) it supplied Soviet weapons to the Nicaraguan Armed Forces.