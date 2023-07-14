A letter released this Friday (14) by the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW), signed by 20 human rights organizations in Nicaragua, nine regional and international human rights organizations and by more than 100 individuals who have been victims of persecution and repression of the Daniel Ortega regime, asks the participants of the summit of the European Union (EU) and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), to create a group to investigate the continuous violations of human rights that occur in the Central American country .

In the letter, the victims and human rights organizations ask for the creation of a group, whose name would be “Group of Friends of the People of Nicaragua”, to guarantee an “effective, interregional and high-level” response to the current crisis of human rights that has been taking place in the country.

Daniel Ortega’s regime has in recent months intensified its system of repression and persecution of opponents of Sandinismo. Among its main targets is the Catholic Church, which despite being the most trusted institution in the country, according to a survey, has been the victim of systematic persecution that includes the arrest of bishops and priests, as well as the expulsion of nuns and the closure of religious institutions.

“We hope that the summit will be an opportunity to discuss pressing human rights challenges in countries across Europe and the Latin American and Caribbean region, such as democratic backsliding, escalating violence and insecurity, and abuses against migrants and asylum seekers,” the letter reads. .

According to HRW, 64 people remain illegally detained in Nicaragua. The dictatorship also stripped 317 critics of the regime of nationality and confiscated their personal property. Furthermore, it has drastically restricted civic space, including canceling the legal status of more than 3,500 non-governmental organizations since 2018.

“No international monitor has been authorized to enter the country since the government expelled the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the end of 2018”, states the content of the letter that has among its subscribers Félix Maradiaga, President of the Nicaragua Foundation for Freedom and former presidential candidate.

Juanita Goebertus, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, stated that “the escalation of the human rights crisis in Nicaragua demands a strong and meaningful response from the democratic governments of Latin America and Europe”.

According to her, the leaders of the Americas, together with the EU and its member states “should establish a Group of Friends of the Nicaraguan People that will effectively coordinate the international response to Nicaragua and promote a democratic transition in the country”.

Goebertus said that Latin American and European governments need to come together to “reach agreement on a unified approach to the crisis in Nicaragua” because the “people of Nicaragua have no time to waste.”

The EU-CELAC summit takes place between the 17th and 18th of July in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, and will bring together dozens of Latin American and European leaders.