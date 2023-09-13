How did you feel about the content of this article?

T-shirt with a photo of dictator Daniel Ortega for sale in Managua, capital of Nicaragua | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega decorated Russian general Oleg Anatolyevich Plokhoi and thanked Russia for its support in the repression of opponents of the Sandinista dictatorship.

According to information published by the newspaper El Confidencial this Tuesday (12), the tribute took place during the ceremony celebrating the 44th anniversary of the Nicaraguan National Police.

Plokhoi, who received a medal in “recognition of the invaluable support and cooperation provided to our National Police”, was the target of European Union sanctions for his role in the war in Ukraine.

At the ceremony, Ortega confirmed that a Russian military center installed in Nicaragua serves to support the dictatorship’s repression actions.

“He [Plokhoi] is here to collaborate, as they have done with a center located here in Nicaragua and where brothers from the Russian Federation, military personnel specialized in the subject, hold courses in which they participate

[militares] from the entire Central American region and logically from the National Police, to better confront drug trafficking, organized crime, to better confront coup plotters,” said Ortega, in a reference to opponents calling for democracy in Nicaragua.

He mocked any comments about the tribute to Plokhoi. “What will the coup plotters and traitors say? They will say that the comrade was sent by the president [Vladimir Putin] to set up atomic bombs in Nicaragua,” said Ortega.

A report by the United States National Defense University pointed out that since 2018, the year of pro-democracy protests in Nicaragua, Russia has been training repression agents in the Central American country, and the Moscow-Managua partnership extends to national cyber intelligence.