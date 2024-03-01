The Nicaraguan regime, led by Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo, accused of crimes against humanity in the country by independent organizations, filed a lawsuit this Friday (1st) at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, in the Netherlands, against Germany, alleging that the European country violated the Genocide Convention by supporting Israel in the ongoing war in the Middle East, where the country is fighting the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza.

The Sandinista regime accuses Germany of providing “political, financial and military support to Israel”, even “knowing that the military equipment would be used to commit serious violations of international law”. In the accusation, the Ortega dictatorship also cites the fact that Germany cut the assistance it sent to the UN agency that helps Palestinians in urgent situations, UNRWA, which Israel accused of having involvement with Hamas.

“Germany is perfectly aware of the deadly impact, in practical terms, of its decision to cut funding to UNRWA, which amounts to the collective punishment of millions of Palestinians, in particular the inhabitants of Gaza, as they will be condemned to hunger, starvation and illnesses if the agency interrupts its operations”, claimed the Nicaraguan regime.

Nicaragua argues that, since October 2023, when the conflict began following Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, there has been a “recognized risk of genocide against the Palestinian people, directed mainly against the population of Gaza, where more than 29 thousand people have died as a result of Israeli attacks.”

Nicaragua says it sent a “note verbale” to Germany in February, asking the country to “stop the supply of arms to Israel” and reminding it of “its obligations under international law,” but “did not receive a response.”

The action against Germany takes place in a context in which the Ortega regime is denounced by human rights organizations of persecuting opponents, priests and critics in their country. Also confiscating properties, removing nationalities and expelling several members of the Catholic Church on charges of “treason against the country”.