Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega blamed the United States and Ukraine for the war between Israel and Hamas and suggested that the Americans and the Jewish State allowed the terrorist group’s attacks on Israeli territory in October to trigger a conflict.

According to information from the newspaper Confidencial, in a national speech on radio and television to mark the 47th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Sandinista Front, Carlos Fonseca Amador, Ortega said that the conflict in the Middle East is part of a “macabre plan”, in response to weakening of the “empires” of the West and the strengthening of China, Russia and Arab countries.

“The person responsible for this macabre plan, the one who is in charge of this criminal plan, is North American imperialism, it is the North American rulers, it is the big North American capital, the weapons manufacturers in the United States who are making great business and care little about the blood that is being shed”, said the dictator.

Ortega stated that the supposed plan, articulated “with the Nazi forces in Ukraine”, was put into action due to protests calling for the departure of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, due to the reform of the Judiciary proposed by him.

“Just like the Nazi forces in Ukraine, despite the billions and billions that European countries put into arms, the United States itself was unable to defeat the Russian Federation. This was the first front, then the battle against Nazism began in this new stage”, said the dictator.

In a totally irresponsible way, Ortega, who called Hamas a guerrilla group and not a terrorist group, suggested that Israel and the United States allowed the attacks on October 7th to have the pretext to start a war in the Gaza Strip.

“Why were the Hamas movement guerrillas able to enter? How did they manage to get in if Israel was supposed to be a fortress, with no one going in there?”, stated the Sandinista dictator.