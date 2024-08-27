Nicaraguan president, who has already expelled Brazil’s ambassador from the country, returns to the attack and criticizes Lula; PT member has been less critical than many countries about Maduro, but has not yet recognized the Venezuelan election result

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega (Sandinista National Liberation Front, left) said that the president’s behavior Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in relation to the result of the Venezuelan elections is “shameful”. The PT member has demanded the presentation of electoral records to attest to the fairness of the election and has not recognized the victory of current president Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

The speech was made during the virtual summit of ALBA-TCP (Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – Peoples’ Trade Treaty) on Monday (August 26, 2024). Ortega said that the Brazilian is reproducing the “slogans” North Americans and Europeans.

“The way Lula has behaved regarding the victory of the legitimate president of Venezuela is shameful, repeating the slogans of the Yankees, the Europeans, the sycophantic governments of Latin America. You are sycophantic, Lula.”Ortega declared.

Watch (3min01s):

On Saturday (24.Aug), together with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro (Human Colombia, left), the Lula government released a statement demanding data “verifiable” of the elections. However, the two did not condemn the embarrassment that the Chavista regime has imposed on the opposition candidate, Edmundo González, and they also completely ignored the threats made by the Maduro government to the opposition.



LULA AND ORTEGA

Lula and Daniel Ortega had a long-standing relationship, but recently the Brazilian began to criticize the Nicaraguan for his authoritarian measures and the relationship between the two became strained.

In an interview with foreign journalists in Managua on July 22, the Brazilian president said that the Nicaraguan had not answered his phone calls since June of the previous year.

Ortega expelled Brazil’s ambassador to Managua, the capital of Nicaragua, on August 8 after the ambassador failed to attend a ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution. On the principle of reciprocity, the Brazilian government also expelled the Nicaraguan ambassador.