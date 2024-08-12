Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during a meeting of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) in Caracas in April | Photo: EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The Daniel Ortega regime, which continues to intensify its repression against the Catholic Church in Nicaragua, arrested this Sunday (11) Father Denis Martínez, from the Diocese of Matagalpa.

Martínez, who was on his way to celebrate mass in Matagalpa, was detained by the Sandinista regime’s National Police and there is currently no information about his whereabouts. According to information from the independent Nicaraguan newspaper La Prensa, this was the second arrest of a Catholic priest this weekend. On Saturday (10), Father Leonel Balmaceda, from the city of Estelí, and two faithful from Matagalpa, Carmen Sáenz and Lesbia Gutiérrez, were also kidnapped.

As reported by La Prensa, Father Martínez is known for his reserved and apolitical stance. Sources consulted by the Nicaraguan newspaper said that the priest’s arrest may be related to something that may have been said by the faithful Sáenz and Gutiérrez, who were interrogated by agents of the Managua regime.

The Diocese of Matagalpa has been particularly targeted by attacks from the Ortega regime, with the most emblematic case being that of Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned for more than a year and expelled in January 2024, along with 18 other religious.

The diocese, which had about 40 priests before the crackdown, now has only 13, a significant reduction driven by arrests and forced exile. Lawyer and researcher Martha Molina points out that more than 70% of the diocese’s priests and deacons have been forced to leave the country. The few who remain face constant surveillance and threats, with several having already been visited by the police.

“Another priest from the Diocese of Matagalpa was kidnapped by the National Police while he was on his way to celebrate Holy Mass. He is Father Denis Martínez. Let us pray that his physical and psychological integrity will be respected. The Sandinista dictatorship intends to exterminate the presence of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Matagalpa,” Molina said on his X account.