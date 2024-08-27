Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 3:23 PM











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







X (formerly Twitter)







LinkedIn







Telegram







Threads

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has offered to send his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro “Sandinista fighters” to defend him in the event of a “counterrevolution” in the South American country. The two leaders have an excellent relationship, especially since they signed a mutual alliance in April 2023 to claim the “national sovereignty” of their nations and defend themselves together from “imperialism” and “foreign interventionism.” In fact, some observers of the recent Venezuelan electoral process believe that the Chavista regime copied many of the techniques used by the Sandinista government to keep Ortega in power during the last fifteen years.

The Nicaraguan president has kept opposition members and parties locked up or banned. He has closed thousands of NGOs. He has intimidated dissident voters. And in the last elections he did the same thing that the Venezuelan National Electoral Commission has done: expelled non-aligned observers from the tables and endorsed the president’s victory without the slightest reliable documentary support. Taking advantage of a virtual meeting with heads of state of the Bolivarian alliance, Ortega now warns that he does not rule out a war in Venezuela, where protests against the electoral fraud persist while the international community demands that Maduro publish the minutes of the vote count.

The counting of ballots is still being kept secret from the public by the National Electoral Commission. The ballots in the hands of the opposition Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), which account for 83.3% of those cast on election night, contradict Maduro’s reelection and give a resounding victory to the PUD candidate, Edmundo González.

“There is no turning back when Nicolás is the legitimate president,” Daniel Ortega has said, however. In his opinion, the Venezuelan opposition “has failed” in its attempt to reverse the elections, so the next step could be arms because “imperialism is more wounded than ever” after Maduro was proclaimed the winner. The Sandinista leader goes even further and believes that the “counterrevolution” would emerge from Colombia. He does not say this because its president, Gustavo Petro, “fueled” a movement in that direction, but because of the influence of the United States and previous ex-governors, such as Álvaro Uribe and Iván Duque, according to him. All of them, and especially “Yankee imperialism,” would help form a “mercenary army.” Ortega sees great coincidences between the scenario he draws for Venezuela and the one he faced in Nicaragua forty years ago.

“A gentleman named Delpino”



While waiting for that “battle” to take place, in which the Nicaraguan president would send Sandinista troops in support of Maduro – “you can be sure of that,” he stressed – the Chavista administration is preparing to erase the opposition in Venezuela. Maduro, in a surprise intervention, has announced the call for “mega-elections” in 2025 to appoint 23 state governors, as many legislative councils and thousands of mayors and councillors.

However, he specified that only parties that “abide” by the law and respect the powers of the State will be able to participate in these meetings; a way of saying that only those who recognize his reelection will participate. Last week, the Supreme Court certified the validity of the electoral count provided by the National Electoral Commission and all parties, except the opposition coalition Democratic Unitary Platform, signed their recognition.

“The mega-elections are coming,” announced the Chavista leader, who has announced that the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela is “already preparing all its machinery.” Members of the dissidence, on the other hand, believe that this call represents another step in the dismantling of the opposition and Maduro’s path towards total autocracy. These sources maintain that the regime is thus trying to place the only real opposition between a rock and a hard place: the admission that Maduro won the elections or the impossibility of presenting itself in the state and regional elections, with its consequent institutional disappearance.

For the moment, the repression seems to be continuing. Vice President Diosdado Cabello announced on Tuesday that Parliament will soon dismiss Juan Carlos Delpino, the only member of the National Electoral Commission who denounced a “lack of transparency” in the final count. Delpino is the only representative not aligned with the government in this committee and has been in hiding for a month, when he began to question the veracity of the count.

«A man with the surname Delpino, who is the principal rector, has left office and the procedures provided for in the Constitution and the law will be applied to his dismissal» declared Vice President Diosdado Cabello in a press conference, in which he urged Parliament to begin the process as soon as possible. Diosdado has also called for a march of Chavista supporters for this Wednesday in Caracas to celebrate Maduro’s first month in the presidency. He will once again make this demonstration coincide with those previously called by the opposition. Its leader, María Corina Machado, has released a message in which she says that they are thinking of «new ways to disagree and demonstrate» to avoid the arrests of citizens.