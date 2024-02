Nicaraguan dictator, who had not appeared at a public event for almost two months, ridiculed the oppositionists who he declared stateless and who had to leave the country | Photo: EFE/Presidency of Nicaragua

Dictator Daniel Ortega reappeared at a public event after almost two months and took advantage of the occasion to ridicule oppositionists declared stateless by him and who had to leave Nicaragua.

According to the newspaper Confidencial, during a tribute event for the ninetieth anniversary of the death of Augusto Sandino (guerrilla leader who inspired the creation of Sandinismo) in the capital Managua on Wednesday (21), Ortega mentioned the 317 people who had their nationality taken away by the dictatorship in February last year for “betrayal of the country”.

In an excerpt of his speech, the dictator made reference to the 222 members of this group who were expelled to the United States. “Those who stopped being Nicaraguans are now in the United States, now they are Yankees, they must feel very happy to be Yankees,” said Ortega.

In February last year, Nicaragua withdrew the nationality of 317 Nicaraguans, including writers Sergio Ramírez and Gioconda Belli, bishops Rolando Álvarez and Silvio Báez, former revolutionary commander Luis Carrión, former guerrilla Dora María Téllez, veteran human rights defender Vilma Núñez and journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, among others, all critical of Daniel Ortega's regime.

This Wednesday, the dictator also mocked 110 Nicaraguans who were welcomed by Spain after being declared stateless between May 2023 and last month.

“Others are in Spain, they feel Spanish, they are very happy to be Spanish, they must even speak like Spaniards,” he said, imitating a Spanish accent.

“It's like this, it's an elementary principle, whoever betrays their country stops being from that country, stops having a homeland and that's why they are called stateless,” Ortega said ironically.