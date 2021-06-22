The Daniel Ortega regime continues with the purge of rivals with less than five months to go before the presidential elections. This Tuesday he again exhibited his iron fist by arresting former first lady María Fernanda Flores, wife of former president Arnoldo Alemán, and influential sports journalist Daniel Mendoza, who is very critical of the Government. These two new names

join the arrests in recent weeks of 19 people, including five candidates, former vice chancellors, dissident ex-guerrillas, reporters, businessmen, a banker and several activists from non-governmental organizations.

The objective of the regime seems clear to experts: to eliminate rivals and silence critical voices to pave the way for Ortega to his fourth term in the elections on November 7. Proof of this was also the raid on Monday night – early Tuesday morning in Spain – of the home of journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, director of the newspaper ‘Confidencial’. «Dozens of Police are raiding my house, in Managua, for

orders from the Chief of Police», He told on Twitter, at the time he recalled that the Government had already carried out raids on the headquarters of his newspaper both in 2018 and at the end of last May.

The police, led by Francisco Díaz, Ortega’s father-in-law, limited themselves yesterday to saying that the former first lady – under house arrest – and Mendoza, like other detained opposition leaders, are being investigated “by

incite foreign interference and ask for military interventions ». Similarly, they are accused of “organizing with financing from other countries to carry out acts of terrorism and demand, exalt and applaud the imposition of sanctions against the State and its citizens.”

The actions of the Nicaraguan authorities are based on the so-called Law for the Defense of the Rights of the People to Independence, Sovereignty and Self-Determination for Peace, approved by the National Assembly, with a Sandinista majority, last December. This controversial rule, the result of which the

opposition presidential hopefuls Cristiana Chamorro, Arturo Cruz, Félix Maradiaga, Juan Sebastián Chamorro and Miguel Mora, catalogs the “traitors to the homeland” and disqualifies them from running for public office.

International condemnation



The repressive drift, increased with the approach of the presidential elections, has raised the tone of condemnation of the world community. The Permanent Council of the OAS charged in a resolution against the

persecution of opponents and demanded his immediate release, as did the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Mexico, Argentina and Costa Rica have called their ambassadors in Managua for consultations while Human Rights Watch has demanded that the UN increase pressure and raise the issue to the Security Council to protect freedoms and ensure free elections.

Ortega’s campaign of terror threatens to become a double-edged sword as the

new sanctions looming over him can complicate his stay in power after the ballot box. Not surprisingly, the US Senate is already studying a new battery of ‘punishments’ against the regime, which would be added to those already undertaken by the Trump administration, the EU, the United Kingdom and Canada as a result of the brutal repression of the protests of 2018, which left more than 300 dead and thousands of exiles.