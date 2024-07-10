Managua Nicaragua.- Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has granted “full powers” to his son Laureano Ortega to sign agreements with China.

“Full powers shall be granted to Laureano Ortega Murillo, presidential advisor” to sign these agreements, the Nicaraguan government indicated in two presidential agreements published in the official newspaper La Gaceta.

Laureano Ortega was authorized to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese International Development Cooperation Agency to oversee “cooperation planning” between the two countries for the period 2025-2027.

Also to sign an agreement on economic and technical cooperation with China.

Laureano Ortega Murillo, 42, is the son of the President of Nicaragua and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo, and serves as a presidential adviser.

Last December, China and Nicaragua agreed to elevate their relations to the level of a “strategic partnership” after a telephone conversation between Ortega and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Nicaragua and China launched a Free Trade Agreement in January.

In 2021, Managua established relations with China after breaking with Taiwan, considered by Beijing to be its own territory whose control it must regain, even by force if necessary.

Since then, the world’s second-largest economy has supported the Nicaraguan government, which faces sanctions and condemnation from the United States and European countries following protests against Ortega in 2018 that left more than 300 dead, according to the UN.

The two governments agreed that, as part of their strategic partnership, they will strengthen “exchanges and cooperation” also in security and technology.

The Chinese government and companies will also participate in the construction of low-income housing, road, airport, railway and energy infrastructure projects.

