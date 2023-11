Dictator Daniel Ortega and his wife, vice president Rosario Murillo | Photo: Fernanda LeMarie/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador/Wikimedia Commons

During a public hearing held this week by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the environmental NGO Fundación del Río denounced that 23% of Nicaragua’s territory is currently occupied by mining concessions, many of which have illegal operations.

According to information from the Nicaraguan website 100% Noticias, the president of the NGO, Amaru Ruíz, said that the Sandinista dictatorship promoted a veritable wave of concessions since dictator Daniel Ortega returned to power in 2007: since then, there have been 114 concessions.

Ruíz reported that 79 of them are located in Bosawás, the second largest tropical forest in the Americas, behind only the Amazon. In the Indio Maíz Forest Reserve, located in the southeast of the country and the second largest in Nicaragua, there are also mining sites, “despite the extraction of metals being prohibited in both reserves,” said the president of Fundación del Río.

Ruíz reported that 30% of Nicaraguan gold is extracted illegally and that, in addition to local companies, Colombian and Canadian companies are also involved in processing and exporting this production.

The environmentalist also denounced the illicit sale of 36 tons of mercury per year, trafficked in the department of Río San Juan, on the border with Costa Rica, and “money laundering, human trafficking and drug sales in the area of ​​illegal mining.” .