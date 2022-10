How did you feel about this matter?

Enrique Martínez Gamboa, parish priest of Santa Martha Parish in Managua, was arrested on Thursday and his whereabouts are unknown.

Nicaragua’s dictatorship has reached the mark of nine Catholic priests or bishops arrested this year.

According to a message posted on Twitter by Father Uriel Vallejos, who recently left the Central American country after being held in the Divine Mercy Parish of Sébaco, on Thursday (13) the Sandinista regime detained Enrique Martínez Gamboa, parish priest of Santa Martha Parish, in Managua, Nicaraguan capital. The priest’s whereabouts are unknown.

“Priests and the Catholic Church demand their release and an end to the persecution against the Church and the clergy. Justice, freedom and democracy!”, wrote Vallejos. The priest added to the post a video from 2018, in which Martínez Gamboa speaks in front of the Central American Jesuit University after a protest for democracy that was violently repressed by the regime of Daniel Ortega.

“Long live the mothers of those who fell on April 19 [de 2018]!” says the priest in the video. “Long live the doctors, the decent journalists!”

Bishops and priests supported demonstrations calling for Ortega’s departure in 2018, protests that were repressed with extreme violence, resulting in more than 300 deaths.

This year, the dictator intensified his persecution of the Church, arresting priests and bishops (such as Rolando Álvarez, a critic of the Sandinista dictatorship and calling for democracy in Nicaragua), expelling missionary nuns from the country and closing Catholic radio and TV stations.