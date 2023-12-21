Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega began a series of persecutions against churches and religious institutions in Nicaragua | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan dictatorship arrested yet another ecclesiastical authority, this Wednesday (20). According to local media outlets, the bishop of the diocese of Siuna, Isidro Mora, is the most recent case in the series of arrests carried out by Daniel Ortega against religious people in the country.

Representatives of the Catholic Church stated that Mora was taken by police in the coastal region in the north of the country and the motivation was a request for prayers for Bishop Rolando Álvarez, imprisoned since August 2022 and sentenced to 26 years in prison, on charges of treason.

In addition to the two priests, at least five priests have been victims of the dictatorship in recent months. This year alone, seven were expelled from the country, and three were prevented from re-entering. Other religious people fled.

Dictator Ortega also dissolved the order of Franciscan Friars Minor and 16 other non-governmental organizations linked to the Catholic Church and evangelical denominations in Nicaragua. From November 2018 to October 2023, the Nicaraguan regime has already eliminated the legal personality of 3,300 NGOs, little by little undermining civil rights and religious freedom in the Central American country.