The Daniel Ortega regime has once again dealt a severe blow to its critics this Wednesday and has sent an unequivocal message that the repression against anyone who tries to confront it will not stop. Cristiana Chamorro, the main opposition candidate in Nicaragua, has been under house arrest, according to her relatives, after a new day of tension and uncertainty. Police entered Chamorro’s home with an arrest warrant in the early afternoon. The raid took place minutes before the opposition leader gave a press conference to express her rejection of the judicial blockade of her presidential candidacy, decided on Tuesday. The Ortega government resorted to an accusation by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged money laundering to torpedo the political participation of Chamorro, the candidate who generates the most sympathy among the population, according to polls.

“Dr. Karen Chavarría Morales, ninth judge of the Managua Criminal Hearing District, ordered this June 2 the search and arrest warrant against Cristiana María Chamorro Barrios,” the press office of the Nicaraguan Judicial Branch reported in a statement, ” accused of the crimes of abusive management, ideological falsehood in real competition with the crime of laundering money, property and assets, to the detriment of the State of Nicaragua and Nicaraguan society. “The request for detention was requested by the Public Ministry in the indictment filed this June 1 in the capital’s courts, which also requested the complex processing of the case and the precautionary measure of preventive detention for the accused”, concludes.

Chamorro Barrios, daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro, who ruled the country between 1990 and 1997, is inside her home, located in the south of Managua, with dozens of police officers. At the door, the uniformed men try to block the work of the press.

Carlos Chamorro, brother of the candidate and director of the medium Confidential ―Also attacked by the regime in recent weeks―, he denounced the “illegal raid” of the candidate’s home on his Twitter account.

The Nicaraguan Public Ministry accused Chamorro of several crimes on Tuesday and requested that she be disqualified from public office “for not being in full enjoyment of her civil and political rights because she is in a criminal process.” The money laundering case against the opposition leader is due to her condition as former director of the Violeta Barrios Foundation, a non-governmental organization that closed operations last February to avoid being subjected to the Foreign Agents Law promulgated by the regime, a regulation that criminalizes donations and media funding. The Violeta Barrios Foundation was a benchmark for the defense and promotion of press freedom in Nicaragua, a country where this fundamental right is systematically attacked by the Government.

According to the Ortega regime, “the Violeta Barrios de Chamorro Foundation for Reconciliation and Democracy seriously breached its obligations before the Regulatory Body and from the analysis of the Financial Statements in the period 2015-2019, clear indications of money laundering were obtained; therefore, the Ministry of the Interior has informed the Public Ministry for the corresponding investigation ”.

The disqualification of Chamorro was known just hours after the daughter of the former president went to the headquarters of the Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL) party to register in the internal process of that party to choose a single opposition candidate. Dissidence only has that box on the ballot to measure Ortega in the November elections, elections that do not enjoy credibility or competitiveness.

Last Friday, the results of the polling firm Cid Gallup placed Chamorro in the first place of the opponents with 21% of the votes, becoming the candidate with the most options to seize power from Ortega, the leader of the Sandinista Front. , who is seeking his third consecutive reelection. After ruling between 1979 and 1990, the year in which he was defeated by the mother of the current opposition leader, he returned to power in 2007 and has presided over the country ever since.

