A report published this Tuesday (20) by the newspaper Confidencial pointed out that the Nicaraguan dictatorship closed at least seven consulates in the last month in countries with significant Nicaraguan communities, at the same time that it recently opened diplomatic offices in African countries where the number of citizens of the Central American country is insignificant.

According to the newspaper, three consulates were closed in the United States and one each in Mexico, Guatemala, England and Germany. Among the countries with small communities of Nicaraguans that have recently opened consulates are Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, in Africa.

According to Nicaraguan migrants, in the recently closed consulates, the notices posted on the doors do not even provide telephone numbers, e-mail addresses or any information about whether some procedures can be done online or whether it is necessary to travel to other cities.

Denis, a Nicaraguan migrant who lives in Sacramento, capital of the US state of California, told Confidencial that he will now have to go to Miami, on the other coast of the United States, to collect his passport, as the consulate in Los Angeles has closed.

With travel and accommodation, extra expenses should be around US$500, money he had been saving to buy medicine for his grandmother, who lives in Nicaragua. Other options besides Miami are New York and Washington.

“It is another crime of this murderous dictatorship that does not want us Nicaraguans to return to our country. Daniel Ortega wants to leave us isolated, but the only thing he cares about is that we continue sending money to support the country he ruined,” said Denis.

Nicaraguans living in other countries, despised by Ortega, sent US$3.5 billion to their families in Nicaragua between January and November 2023, according to official data.

It is a highly representative number, considering that Nicaragua's GDP was US$17.3 billion last year, according to an estimate by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Today, approximately 800,000 Nicaraguans reside in the United States. The Ortega regime did not provide justifications for closing the consulates.