The Nicaraguan Police after seizing equipment in the editorial office of the magazine ‘Confidencial’. Carlos Herrera placeholder image

The raid last Thursday of the magazine’s headquarters Confidential by the police of the Daniel Ortega regime and the arrest of journalists during the action – including correspondents from foreign media – is a new demonstration of the totalitarian path in which Nicaragua is plunged by the will of a president and his circle, outsiders completely to the serious economic situation of the country, the remarkable social discontent and the wide international isolation.

Ortega, 75 years old and in office since 2007, is preparing to seek his third consecutive reelection as president next November, amid accusations of serious human rights violations and of undermining the country’s democratic institutions, a strategy that includes the persecution of the opposition press and personal intimidation against its professionals. Some of those arrested on Thursday were transferred – and later released – to facilities denounced as torture centers by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

But the persecution of the free press is only one facet of a broad offensive. The National Assembly, controlled by Ortega, has reformed the electoral law to suit the president. The Electoral Tribunal is also in their hands, thus violating any fair arbitration before the November elections. In addition, and among other scandalous provisions, the police – again, controlled by Ortega – will be in charge of authorizing political acts and demonstrations, and de facto prevents candidates accused by the regime from participating in the 2018 protests described by Ortega and his collaborators as an attempted coup.

Supported by the Army, insensitive to criticism from human rights defense organizations and oblivious to any suggestion from international organizations, the Nicaraguan president continues on the authoritarian path, making the figure who rose up against the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza totally unrecognizable.