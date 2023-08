How did you feel about the content of this article?

Nicaragua’s dictator Daniel Ortega | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

In a speech given on Monday (31) during the celebrations of the 44th anniversary of the founding of the Air Force of the Nicaraguan Army, the country’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, classified the Russian invasion of Ukraine as a “world war”.

Ortega, who is an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accused the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the United States of using the conflict to try to “defeat” Russia.

“We are facing a war of a world nature, where NATO, led by the United States, is committed to defeating the Russian Federation”, he said.

The Sandinista dictator claimed that the war in Ukraine is not merely a “confrontation between Russia and Ukraine”, but rather a dispute fueled by the “Earth imperialists”, led by NATO and the United States, intent on becoming “Earth imperialists”. the owners of the planet”.

Ortega also claimed that the war has had “negative consequences for the economy and social stability in both Europe and the United States.” He stated that “peace is the only viable alternative” and urged NATO to “withdraw from the region and allow Russia and Ukraine to pursue an agreement that will bring lasting peace”.