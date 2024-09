Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega during a virtual summit with heads of state from the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) group of dictators | Photo: EFE/ Presidency of Nicaragua

During a speech given on Tuesday (3) before the military parade commemorating the 45th anniversary of the constitution of the Nicaraguan Armed Forces, dictator Daniel Ortega described Russia, led by his counterpart Vladimir Putin, as a “sister” that played a crucial role in the formation of the Nicaraguan Army.

Ortega highlighted that during the era of the former Soviet Union, Russia provided significant assistance in building the Central American country’s armed forces.

The Sandinista dictator also stressed that the Soviet Union was an “essential supporter” during the Nicaraguan Sandinista revolution in 1979, which culminated in the fall of the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza Debayle. According to the leader of the current Nicaraguan regime, Russian aid after the revolution “was fundamental” for the establishment of the National Army, which today contributes to Ortega’s unlimited permanence in power.

In his speech, Ortega mentioned that the military parade that took place on Tuesday would feature weapons that had arrived in Nicaragua during the Soviet era and the most modern weapons that have been supplied to the country recently by the current Russian regime. In addition, he expressed words of support for dictator Putin, saying that Russia has been a “sister” to Nicaragua and that the leader of the Russian regime will defeat what Ortega described as “fascism rooted in Ukraine.”

Founded on September 2, 1979 to replace the National Guard, the Nicaraguan army was initially known as the Sandinista People’s Army and, since 1995, has been called the Nicaraguan Army. The military is often called upon to suppress small pockets of protests that occur against the Managua regime.