The dictator of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, launched a series of attacks and verbal insults against the left-wing presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Chile, Gabriel Boric, after the Colombian leader expressed solidarity with an opponent who had her assets confiscated by the regime of Nicaragua and after the head of the Chilean Executive praised his country’s police, criticized by the Sandinista.

In a speech during a police parade commemorating the 44th anniversary of the creation of the National Police of Nicaragua, held on Tuesday (12), Ortega called Petro “trash and traitor” and accused him of leading a “State complicit in drug trafficking.” .

Ortega referred to Petro in this way after the Colombian president expressed his solidarity with the Nicaraguan writer and poet Gioconda Belli, who had her home in Managua expropriated by the Sandinista regime.

Along with the message of solidarity, Petro also compared Ortega to the late Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet, who led the South American country from 1973 until 1990.

“All my solidarity goes to Gioconda Belli, poet of the Nicaraguan resistance against Somoza [ditador deposto pela Revolução Sandinista, em 1979], now pursued by Ortega. How ironic! Here, in Chile, I visit the homes of Chilean poets that were invaded and [os poetas] murdered by the dictatorship, and Ortega does the same as Pinochet”, wrote Petro on his X account (new Twitter name).

It was after this message was broadcast that Ortega decided not to spare criticism of the President of Colombia at the military event, stating that his “cowardice turned him into an agent of the North American empire” and that he betrayed those who gave their “lives in the guerrilla struggle”. Furthermore, the Sandinista dictator accused Petro of “betraying his anti-imperialist principles” for not having removed United States military bases from Colombia.

Regarding Gabriel Boric, president of Chile, Ortega called him “Pinochetinho” at this Tuesday’s military event after Chile sent the first note of protest to Managua on the same day due to the Nicaraguan dictator’s criticisms directed at the Chilean police, known like Carabineros.

Ortega had said at another event, held on Monday (11), that members of the country’s police were “murderers”.

“The Chilean Carabineros are not like the Nicaraguan police. They are formed for mass murder, formed to murder the people,” said Ortega.

During Tuesday’s event, Ortega also accused Boric of “changing his position” on the Carabineros, stating that, when he was in opposition, he promised to “end the institution”, but now he “praises it”. The Nicaraguan dictator also called Chile a country “linked to imperialism” and said that Chilean youth “continue to fight for change”.

Boric reacted to Ortega’s statements again this Wednesday (13), classifying them as an “insult”, and once again instructed his Foreign Minister to present a note of diplomatic protest against Nicaragua in “defense of Chilean institutions ”.