Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, authorized the entry of troops, ships and planes from the Russian Armed Forces into the country from July 1st of this year. He also allowed the entry of military personnel from the United States, Cuba and Venezuela. The news was published this Thursday (1st) by the official newspaper of Nicaragua, La Gaceta.

The Sandinista leader, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, issued a “presidential” decree authorizing the entry, in the second half of 2023, of an unspecified number of foreign military personnel in Nicaragua for “purposes of exchange and humanitarian assistance for mutual benefit, in case of emergency situations”.

“The transit or parking in the national territory of military personnel, ships and aircraft of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, Mexico, Venezuela, the United States, Cuba and the Armed Forces and Armies of the Conference of Armed Forces of Central America is authorized (Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Dominican Republic)”, says the decree.

Ortega authorized the entry of Russian troops into Nicaragua during the second half of this year to, according to the decree, participate in operations “training exercises and exchanges in humanitarian aid operations, search, rescue and rescue missions in emergency situations or disasters with the Humanitarian and Rescue Unit of the Nicaraguan Army”.

The decree goes on to state that the entry into Nicaragua of Russian troops will be to “carry out an exchange of experiences and the formation of operations against illicit activities in the maritime spaces of the Caribbean Sea in the jurisdictional waters of the Pacific Ocean of Nicaragua together with the Naval Force of Nicaragua”.

In all, Ortega authorized the entry into Nicaragua of an undetermined number of Russian military personnel, ships and planes, which should take place from July 1st to December 31st of this year. The Russians will also participate in a “training in security tasks”.

Cuba, USA, Mexico and Venezuela

In the same decree, the dictator Ortega authorized for six months, starting in July, the entry into national territory of personnel, ships and planes from Mexico, to participate in “exercises with humanitarian purposes, training, instruction and exchange of experiences with members of the Nicaraguan Army”.

The regime also gave an endorsement for the entry of another 50 Venezuelan military to “participate in exchanges and training in security tasks and planning exercises of humanitarian aid and assistance”.

In the case of the US, Ortega authorized “the entry into national territory, previously planned and coordinated with the Nicaraguan Army, of personnel from the Armed Forces, ships and planes of the United States, as well as from the Nicaraguan Army, to participate in the exchange and training of Nicaraguan service members in security tasks, planning humanitarian aid exercises and providing assistance”.