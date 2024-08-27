Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega accused the Vatican on Monday (26) of being part of a “fascist conglomerate.” The statement by the leader of the Sandinista regime comes amid tense relations between the Nicaraguan dictatorship and the Catholic Church.

During a virtual summit with the heads of state of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), dictator Ortega claimed that the Vatican is a state “clearly in favor of the empire,” in allusion to the United States. Ortega did not present evidence to support his statement.

The Nicaraguan dictator also accused the Holy See of having been “an accomplice of the Nazis” in Germany and the fascists in Spain and Italy in the last century.

“The Vatican is one more instrument in all these battles we are fighting [no mundo]one more instrument that is part of the conglomerate of fascism that, in new forms, wants to dominate the world,” said Ortega.

The accusations came a day after Pope Francis encouraged the people of Nicaragua to renew their hope in Jesus Christ, following Ortega’s crackdown, arrest and expulsion of several priests in various parts of the Central American country.

“To the beloved people of Nicaragua, I encourage you to renew your hope in Jesus, remember that the Holy Spirit always guides history towards higher projects,” said the pontiff after the Sunday Angelus prayer, at the window of the Apostolic Palace.

“May the Immaculate Virgin protect them in times of trial and make them feel her maternal tenderness. May Our Lady accompany the beloved people of Nicaragua,” he added.

Relations between the Ortega regime and the Catholic Church are under severe tension, marked by the expulsion and imprisonment of priests, the banning of religious activities and the suspension of diplomatic relations.

More than 240 religious leaders have been forced into exile or expelled from Nicaragua since popular demonstrations against the Sandinista regime in April 2018, according to the study “Nicaragua: A Persecuted Church?” by exiled researcher Martha Patricia Molina.

In August 2023, Ortega ordered the dissolution and expropriation of assets in the Central American country of the Society of Jesus, an order to which Pope Francis himself belongs.

Months earlier, the pontiff had criticized the Ortega regime as a “crude dictatorship” following the conviction of Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez.

The Nicaraguan dictatorship agreed with the Holy See to release some clergy imprisoned in the country and transfer them to the Vatican, as happened in January with bishops Rolando Álvarez and Isidoro Mora, as well as 15 other priests and two seminarians.