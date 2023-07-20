The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, proposed this Wednesday to his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petrotranslate into a bilateral agreement the rulings of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that delimited the maritime border of both countries in the Caribbean Sea.

(Read here: Why did Colombia win the lawsuit with Nicaragua in The Hague? / Analysis)

“If the Court has already ruled in their favor (Colombia) and the Court has already ruled in our favor (Nicaragua, in 2012), we already have a way out to find a way to translate this (judgments) into an agreement, decree“, said Ortega in a long speech on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the revolution that overthrew the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza Debayle in Nicaragua

In this bilateral agreement, the Nicaraguan president added, it must be established “that Nicaragua already owns and exercises sovereignty over those 75,000 square kilometers in the Caribbean Sea.” which the ICJ granted him in November 2012.

See also 147 thousand drivers benefit from traffic awareness campaigns in Dubai I tell Petro to abide by the ruling that benefited us, we are left one by one

“With the best spirit of peace and understanding, I send this message to Petro,” said Ortega. The Government of Nicaragua recognized last Thursday as “firm, definitive and mandatory compliance” the ICJ ruling, which ruled that Managua cannot extend its continental shelf beyond the 200 nautical miles that delimit its maritime border with Colombia, and Ortega ratified it today.

In addition, The highest international court that settles conflicts between States rejected that the Colombian archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina be within the limits of Nicaragua’s maritime border.

The Court, therefore, confirmed the maritime limits that it already set in 2012, when it granted sovereignty over those islands to Colombia, but forced it to cede almost 75,000 square kilometers of the Caribbean Sea to the Central American country.

The decision ends a litigation of more than 10 years. See also 'From the other side': the exhibition on migrants that you can see in the Espacio El Dorado

Ortega tells Petro to abide by the rulings

In this regard, the Sandinista leader insisted that Colombia must recognize all the judgments of the Court, particularly that ruling handed down in 2012.

Ortega recalled that on November 19, 2012, the ICJ issued a ruling delimiting Nicaragua’s Exclusive Economic Zone in the Caribbean Sea up to 200 nautical miles from the baselines of the Nicaraguan coasts, and that Colombia has refused to comply with that ruling.

“What would we expect from Colombia at this moment? They are recognizing the Court’s ruling that benefits them, and we are abiding by it, but the Court’s ruling that benefits us, are they going to abide by it?” he asked.

“I tell Petro to abide by the ruling that benefited us, we are left one by one,” he added.

The Nicaraguan president said that Colombia must send signals to comply with the ICJ rulings.

Last Thursday, the Court rejected Nicaragua’s request, in a ruling that is binding but whose application depends solely and exclusively on the goodwill of the States.

Ortega referred to the issue during the main event to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Sandinista revolution, which took place in a closed circuit in the open air less than two kilometers from his residence, in Managua, which began two hours late and lasted four and a half hours, and which was broadcast on radio and television.

EFE