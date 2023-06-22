Nicaragua’s dictator, Daniel Ortega, reappointed Alejandro José Solís Martínez as ambassador to the Cuban regime just a month after removing him from office. The information was disclosed by the Official Gazette, on Wednesday (21).

On May 16, the leader of the Nicaraguan regime canceled Martínez’s appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the “Republic of Nicaragua to the Government of the Republic of Cuba”, a position he had held since May 25, 2022.

Now, in a new agreement, Ortega has decided to reverse the decision he took a month ago and reinstate Martínez as ambassador in Havana.

In the document, Ortega ratified his “presidential agreement”, dated May 25, 2022, in which he appointed Martínez as Nicaragua’s ambassador to the Cuban regime.

The dictator did not explain the reasons that led him to remove Martínez from office in May, nor the reasons for the decision that now led him to reappoint the ambassador again to the post.

Cuba, an ally of Nicaragua, has been one of the most unstable diplomatic bases for Nicaraguan ambassadors in the last two years, after having kept the same person for more than 14 years.

On November 26, 2021, Ortega dismissed as ambassador in Havana the Argentine journalist and naturalized Nicaraguan citizen Luis Cabrera González, who had headed the delegation since 2007, when the Sandinista leader returned to power and re-established diplomatic relations with the Cuban dictatorship.

González was replaced by Sidhartha Francisco Marín Aráuz, then Minister Counselor for Politics and International Affairs of the Ortega regime, who lasted just 11 days in office.

Afterwards, the dictator appointed retired Colonel Reynaldo del Carmen Lacayo Centeno, who was in office for less than a month.

From then on, the Nicaraguan president appointed Wilfredo Jerónimo Jarquín Lang, a former territorial delegate to the Ministry of the Interior, as his new ambassador to Cuba, where he served for less than four months.