The presidents of Nicaragua and Bolivia, Daniel Ortega and Luis Arce, arrived in Caracas early Sunday morning to participate in commemorative events for the tenth anniversary of the death of former President Hugo Chávez.



“We are on the day of Commander Hugo Chávez’s passing to immortality, today more than ever we have to join forces (…) to continue waging the battle for the freedom of our peoples,” Ortega told the state channel upon his arrival. to the Simón Bolívar de Maiquetía international airport, which serves Caracas.

The Nicaraguan president, close to Chávez and currently to Nicolás Maduro, was received by the Minister of the Interior, Remigio Ceballos, with whom he held a private meeting.

The government of Nicolás Maduro has been carrying out commemorative acts since Friday for the anniversary of the death of the former president -with different activities in various states of the country together with the leaders of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV)- and plans to culminate the tribute with a meeting between leaders and former leftist political leaders who were close to Chávez.

The central ceremonies are scheduled for this Sunday.

During the weekend, former Cuban presidents Raúl Castro, Honduran Manuel Zelaya, and Bolivian Evo Morales arrived in the country.

(Also read: Colombia rules out, for now, bringing Venezuelan gas, says Benedetti from Caracas)

Diosdado Cabello during the commemorative ceremony of the tenth anniversary of the death of late President Hugo Chávez.

The current president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, also joined, who affirmed that “the great homeland is one of his legacies -of Chávez-, integration and in short, so many things that he has raised at the time,” he said.

“We come with the best spirit to transmit the feeling of the Bolivian people, that the presence of the commander is in Bolivia and we come to bring that greeting here to the brothers of Venezuela,” said President Arce in statements to the state channel Venezolana de Televisión ( VTV).

(Also: Why is Nicolás Maduro still not stepping on Colombian soil?)

Chávez ruled Venezuela from 1999 until his death in 2013 and during his tenure he maintained close relations with leaders from Cuba, Nicaragua, Bolivia, Argentina or Brazil.

In the midst of a battle against cancer, he asked his followers to support Nicolás Maduro as his successor.

Maduro assumed power three days after Chávez’s death was announced, and was then elected on April 14 of that year. He got him re-elected in 2018 amid international rejection and questioning with accusations of fraud.

AFP