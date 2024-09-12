The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo ordered this Wednesday to its loyal Parliament to reform with “urgency” the Cybercrime Law, better known as gag lawwhose angular change is the increase in penalties and the power to extraterritorially prosecute “computer crimes”. That is, the same ones that, since 2018, have been used to silence any criticism against the repressive drift of the ruling family.

The novelty of the amendment approved by the legislators is in article one of the regulations: before it only established the “investigation, prosecution and punishment” of crimes committed “through information technology,” but now the regime literally adds “the use of social networks and mobile applications.” According to opponents, this is the institutionalization of the final blow to the last bastion of freedom of expression and press that remains in Nicaragua, and that the presidential couple does not control: the social media platforms and independent media that disseminate their content through them.

The next article of the Cybercrime Law, the second, with the reform extends the application of the repressive instrument “to material authors, intellectual authors, necessary collaborators, accomplices, or any person who facilitates or favors the commission of crimes.” Previously it was only a matter of “public order,” but now it will be applied to those who commit “crimes” both inside and outside Nicaragua. A logic of extraterritorial repression that replicates the recent reform to the Criminal Procedure Code, approved at the end of August.

The reform to the Penal Code provides room for prosecution of Nicaraguans and foreigners who are outside the country, while establishing penalties ranging from life imprisonment to confiscation of assets for those who commit crimes such as money laundering, terrorism and its financing, cybercrime and any offense against public administration.

In the case of the amendment to the Cybercrime Act, number 1042, prison sentences are increased to five years. And if the social media post also “incites discrimination, hatred and violence on racial, religious, political, economic and social grounds or endangers economic and social stability, public order, sovereign security or public health”, the sentence rises to 10 years in prison. Previously, the maximum sentence was five years. Combined, this is a sentence of 15 years.

“What Ortega and Murillo are doing is transnationalizing “The repression has taken this to a point where the persecution is global. What they are trying to do with this is to instrumentalize the mechanisms of Interpol or FATF (Financial Action Task Force) of which Nicaragua is a part and, unfortunately, they are useful to them, because they can place international arrest warrants on these,” says the former opposition deputy Eliseo Núñez, who was stripped of his Nicaraguan nationality.

Condemned by a ‘like’

In practice, journalists and opponents of all kinds have been charged under the Cybercrime Law. The Ortega-Murillo regime assumes the power to determine which social media posts constitute “fake news” and the users are immediately arrested, tried in an express manner and sentenced. The Prosecutor’s Office has not only used as evidence in the trials the opposition’s own social media posts, but even the “likes” that the detainees have given to third-party posts that are of a political nature, or comments that they leave on profiles that belong to figures hated by the government.

For example, TikToker Cristóbal Geovanny López Acevedo, known on social media as Tropi Gamer and a Sandinista supporter, was convicted for defending Miss Universe Sheynisse Palacios from attacks by official propaganda. Or the philosopher and professor Freddy Quezada, also convicted for a likewhich gave a post on X in which they made reference to the mobilizing power that the arrival of the newly crowned Miss Nicaragua in the international pageant would have. Both political prisoners recounted this last week in Guatemala City, where they were exiled along with 133 other people by the Ortega-Murillo regime. Before them, peasants who did not even have social networks or a mobile phone were also prosecuted for Cybercrimes.

More power for the police and control of remittances

In recent weeks, the Ortega-Murillo regime, using its deputies, has implemented multiple reforms to other laws to sharpen the teeth of its repression. Aside from the Cybercrime Law and the Penal Code, they have given the National Police – the main Sandinista repressive body – the authority to raid, seize electronic and computer equipment and demand from telephone companies the digital information (calls, text and voice messages, and geolocation) of people under investigation without the need for a court order.

The police can also ask telephone companies for “information on the owners of mobile and landline telephone lines, associated services, list of calls, text and voice messages, geolocation, location of transmitting and receiving antennas.” The police have a complete blank check: officers can “carry out searches, raids, inspections and seizures as necessary.” And they can extract and access information from electronic and computer systems. All of these actions – which are already being carried out de facto – can be carried out without a court order in “urgent cases” and they will have a period of three working days to “validate the act before the judicial authority.”

Law 976, the Financial Analysis Unit (UAF) Law, was also amended, granting new functions to the institution to monitor and report “suspicious” transactions, both from natural and legal persons, electronic transfers and virtual asset service providers. But the most alarming thing about this is that they have put family remittances, the main source of income for Nicaraguan families, in the eye of the entity.

Regarding electronic transfers, remittance services, virtual assets and the like, the reform dictates that “supervisors must establish regulations for obtaining information on beneficiary originators, whether these are natural or legal persons.” The law establishes that obliged subjects must identify the final beneficiary of their clients and take reasonable measures to verify their identity, “so that they are sure that they know who the final beneficiary is.”