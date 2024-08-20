After removing 3,663 non-governmental organizations since 2018the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo gave a massive and unprecedented blow to this sector: with a single blow they dissolved 1,500 NGOs this Monday, according to a provision of the Ministry of the Interior (Mint), published in the official journal The GazetteThe government accuses them of “not reporting their financial statements for periods of between one and 35 years,” a recurring argument in this state policy of eliminating any entity that is outside the control of the presidential couple.

With this blow, 5,163 NGOs have been eliminated in Nicaragua, a decision that represents a hard blow for the most vulnerable sectors. Of the more than 3,500 non-governmental organizations closed as of August 19, 23% correspond to institutions that work on educational issues, 13% on health, 13.5% on governance, 11.18% on human rights, and 11% on development, among other areas.

Of the 1,500 newly decapitated NGOs, the majority are evangelical and Catholic, which is no coincidence. The government maintains religious persecution in the country, especially against Catholicism. Although the leaders of the evangelical churches have been close to the government, in recent months they have been overwhelmed by a totalitarian model, through the dissolution of their NGOs. Among the newly closed organizations there are some that work on social, business, educational, medical, indigenous, sports, ex-combatant and legal issues.

Ministerial agreement 38-2024-OSFL establishes that “the fate of the movable and immovable assets” of NGOs “will be transferred to the State of Nicaragua.” This is a task that corresponds to the Attorney General’s Office, which is why it is a de facto confiscation prohibited by the Political Constitution of this Central American country.

A report by the Pro-Transparency and Anti-Corruption Observatory (OPTA) on confiscations in Nicaragua Last May, he offered a very initial approximation to the effects of NGOs: They estimated that the value of 41 properties confiscated from NGOs was approximately 8.5 million dollars. These confiscations were carried out in violation of Law 147, the General Law on Non-Profit Legal Entities, which establishes that NGOs must establish the destination of their liquidated assets in the event of closure in accordance with their constitutive acts or statutes. “However, this is something that has not been complied with by the Government in all cases,” denounced the OPTA.

The “end of civil society”

The Minister of the Mint, María Amelia Coronel Kinloch, signed the ministerial agreement on August 16, the day the presidential couple announced “a new model of operation for NGOs” that requires these organizations to work only in “partnership alliances with state entities.”

“The new operating model requires NGOs to submit specific proposals to state entities for partnership programs and projects, around particular themes,” states a statement released by the regime last Friday. “The government and state entities may or may not accept the proposals, and no program or project will be subject to or subject to tax exemptions or other benefits,” it reads.

According to political analysts consulted by EL PAÍS, this “new model” takes away the autonomy of NGOs’ projects, while imposing total control over the resources they receive. “It is the end of civil society in Nicaragua,” said Félix Maradiaga, a former political prisoner exiled by the presidential couple.

“It is a direct and blatant attack on the very essence of civil society. Under the pretext of reorganizing the sector, the regime intends to build a legal architecture that annuls any form of independent citizen participation, subjecting non-governmental organizations to totalitarian control. This is nothing more than the culmination of a repressive process that has led to the closure of more than 3,600 NGOs in the country,” Maradiaga said.

The former presidential candidate maintains that “in the paranoid minds of Ortega and Murillo,” any organization that maintains a minimum of independence is seen as a threat. He asserts that the regime’s intention is clear: “They will only allow the existence of organizations that remain completely submissive, willing to act as mere intermediaries of international cooperation, without daring to question authoritarian policies, or denounce human rights violations. This new form is, in reality, a death sentence for civil society in its most sacred sense: that of a free, participatory and critical citizenship,” he adds.

The denationalized opposition leader regrets that many international cooperation agencies, especially those that work with the most vulnerable sectors of the population, could be forced to accept the rules of the Ortega and Murillo regime in order to continue providing the urgent aid that is so needed in Nicaragua.

“However, in doing so, these agencies would be validating a scheme that not only silences civil society, but also reinforces Ortega and Murillo’s absolute control over the country,” he says. “The independence and freedom of civil society cannot be allowed to be sacrificed in the name of humanitarian urgency. True justice and sustainable development will only be achieved in an environment where critical voices can be heard and where civil society can operate without fear of repression.”

