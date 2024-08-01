The regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo continues the purge of public officials in the institutions of the Government of Nicaragua, which began in January 2023 at different levels: from the dismissal of mayors, ambassadors, magistrates and ministers. The latest institution to be shaken has been the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that is, the regime’s Chancellery, where a figure loyal to Vice President Rosario Murillo fell: Vice Chancellor Arlette Marenco and her husband, Reynaldo Martínez, also a Foreign Ministry official.

Three weeks after independent media reported on Marenco’s ouster and the arrest of her husband in El Chipote prison for being investigated for “unauthorized corruption activities,” on July 22, the official newspaper La Gaceta made official the fall of the high-ranking official. Marenco not only held the position of vice-chancellor, but was also “Secretary of Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Minister Advisor to the President of the Republic for International Relations.”

In practice, according to Foreign Ministry sources consulted by EL PAÍS, Marenco was Murillo’s political operator. She was the “co-president’s” confidant in this institution, while the other key figure in Foreign Affairs is the Deputy Minister of the Interior, Luis Cañas who is de facto in charge of monitoring Foreign Ministry officials and the Nicaraguan diplomatic corps accredited in other countries.

“When Arlette Marenco gave an order at the Foreign Ministry, you knew that it was Rosario Murillo herself who was speaking to you, giving you orders,” said the source linked to Foreign Affairs. The vice-chancellor was also a kind of transmission belt for Murillo’s habitual insults to the diplomats accredited in Managua. She even used to communicate “constantly” with the ambassadors through cell phone calls or messaging.

Another diplomatic source told EL PAÍS that, for example, in 2022 several ambassadors, mostly from the European Union, were summoned by Marenco to be reprimanded in “foul language” for the international sanctions imposed on the Ortega-Murillo regime. In addition, he reprimanded those European countries for “supporting resolutions against the Sandinista government in international organizations such as the United Nations.”

“She was also the one who gave ultimatums to the diplomats that the regime expelled from Nicaragua. In March 2022, Marenco informed the Vatican nuncio, Waldemar Sommertag, that he had fifteen days to leave the country,” said the source linked to the Foreign Ministry. Marenco had been a civil servant since 2016 and has been under house arrest since her dismissal.

Not even senior officials are spared

When the rumor of the Vice Chancellor’s dismissal began to circulate, there was much skepticism given her closeness to the “Co-President” Murillo. However, it is not surprising that since January 2021, high-ranking Sandinista leaders have been purged, such as Alba Luz Ramos, president of the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ). In the Judiciary, more than a thousand people have been dismissed. Ramos was one of the few historical figures of Sandinismo still loyal to Daniel Ortega and not to Murillo, with whom she had a tense relationship.

Another example is that of the Minister of Finance and Public Credit, Iván Acosta, whose dismissal last June caused surprise, as he was considered one of the main economic operators of the regime. However, 24 hours later the regime retracted its position and named Acosta as “minister advisor to the president of the republic before international organizations,” a position that did not exist in Nicaragua until then.

Various sources linked to the government and the opposition maintain that this purge is commanded by Murillo, but with Ortega’s blessing, and is part of the family succession of power project. The “Co-President” has purged officials who do not enjoy her absolute confidence – or who she believes are no longer loyal to her – in order to replace them. So that when the time comes to execute the dynastic succession, in which the “dauphin raised” by Murillo is her son Laureano Ortega Murillo, she will not find detractors.

Dozens of senior officials have been dismissed, some of whom, like Marenco’s husband, are accused of corruption and sentenced to prison. Apart from Marenco and her husband, a dozen officials loyal to the vice-chancellor have been dismissed from the Foreign Ministry. On Monday, July 30, the official newspaper La Gaceta reported the dismissal of Carlos Alberto Cerda Gaitán from the post of vice-minister for international affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The dismissals that are taking place in the Foreign Ministry are the symptom of a greater illness that the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship is suffering from. It is a rather serious crisis because these are not dismissals of minor officials, they are first-rate officials like the case of Arlette,” the former ambassador of the regime to the Organization of American States (OAS), Arturo Macfields, told EL PAÍS. The diplomat resigned from his post in March 2022 because he could no longer “continue to defend the indefensible: a dictatorship.” After resigning, in Managua, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the regime asked Vice Minister Cañas to establish surveillance of Nicaraguan officials and diplomats to foresee and avoid further desertions.

“I knew Arlette well. There were high-level communications that even Foreign Minister Dennis Moncada did not know about, but she was the one who handled them because she was Rosario’s right-hand woman. That tells you about her rank as a public servant,” McFields continues. “However, these crises of dismissals reflect a crisis of extreme distrust in the dictatorship. When heads start to roll, it is because things happen that the regime does not tolerate or does not understand, such as minimal signs of discontent, a strange movement or leaks of information in the institutions. It is part of a very large paranoia because some of these dismissals are unfounded due to rumors or misunderstandings. At the very least, it is a fight against corruption.”

McFields argues that in “this new stage” of the Ortega-Murillo regime, that is, in the dynastic succession plan, Murillo is not prioritizing the capabilities of his officials, but rather their loyalties. “Capacity has moved to a third level, what is required is fidelity, blind obedience. I think there are officials that Rosario later realizes are irreplaceable because of their knowledge and because they know delicate matters, like the Minister of Finance. That is why some officials are reprimanded, demoted but not gotten rid of,” analyzes the former ambassador to the OAS.

