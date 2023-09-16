What does the civilized world do in the face of the folly of the authoritarianism of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo?

There is ample evidence of the excesses and plunder of his Government, enough for the international community to act energetically to demonstrate that tyrants of this type are not acceptable in modern history.

My country is being subjected to terror and unmeasured repression by a couple that uses the trite argument of the attacks of “imperialism” and an alleged attempted “coup d’état” to decree that any citizen who opposes them is an ally of foreign interests. Ortega and Murillo, since the people challenged them, rising up unarmed against them in 2018, have decided to remain in power at any cost. In 2018 they armed paramilitaries, violated all laws and, without moderation, decided to go “all in” against the crowds from all social strata who marched asking them to resign through the streets of all the cities of Nicaragua. The reports of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, of the United Nations Group of Experts, reported crimes against humanity that led to the death of 355 people, which filled the prisons and forced hundreds of Nicaraguans into exile (10% of the population has been exiled since 2018).

But that was just the beginning of the reign of terror that now prevails. In 2021, when elections had to be held, Ortega and Murillo beheaded the independent parties, stripping them of their legal status and imprisoned the seven people who were competing to become the sole opposition candidate. Without competition, they said they had won the elections and began a new mandate determined to root out any opposition bias. More than 3,000 NGOs were canceled, whimsical immigration measures were put into effect, preventing certain citizens from leaving or arbitrarily denying them the right to return to their country. On February 16, 2023, 94 people, without a trial and without the right to defense, were sentenced as traitors, stripped of their nationality and sentenced to the confiscation of their property. Two hundred and twenty-two political prisoners were sent as nuisance cargo to the United States and also denationalized and their properties confiscated.

All of these people were erased from the civil registries and deprived of their retirement pensions. Among this number of people, many of the elderly, a good number of them protagonists of the Sandinista revolution, suddenly found themselves abroad, without any means of survival.

Within Nicaragua, people the regime considers opponents are imprisoned and sentenced without appeal. The Catholic Church is under siege. Monsignor Rolando Álvarez is in prison for refusing to leave the country and has been sentenced to 26 years in prison. He has only had a visit from his relatives once. The bank accounts of the Catholic Church have been frozen. On the other hand, 28 universities have been canceled, including the Central American University, run by Jesuits for 63 years. This university was confiscated in its entirety and its students were prevented from enrolling in another university of their choice, the American University, of which the Nicaraguan army is a partner.

Foundations such as the Luisa Mercado, created by the writer Sergio Ramírez to promote culture in his hometown of Masatepe, were appropriated by the regime. The offices of the media, Confidencial and Esta Semana, as well as the television station owned by Miguel Mora, 100% Noticias, and the newspaper The Press, were usurped and converted into State offices. All independent media have been harassed and closed. The offices and properties of many other organizations such as the Superior Council of Private Enterprise, the Segovias Development Institute, the feminist organization La Corriente and hundreds more have been dismantled and expropriated.

This week, the regime has proceeded to appropriate the private homes of citizens declared stateless. This is the case of my house, that of my son, Camilo De Castro, that of Moisés Hassan, member of the first Government Board of the Sandinista Revolution or that of Norman Caldera, former chancellor of the government of President Enrique Bolaños. , predecessor of Ortega and others.

The Nicaraguan regime has used its platforms to insult the European Union, the kingdom of Spain, the governments of Chile and Colombia; has withdrawn from the Organization of American States, has ignored the pleas of Pope Francis and even expelled the Vatican representative, Monsignor Waldemar Sammertag; has refused to provide credentials to the ambassador chosen by the United States to replace Mr. Kevin Sullivan.

Its international relations have been aimed at breaking relations with Taiwan to get closer to China, allying itself with Vladimir Putin’s regime and opposing international condemnation for the invasion of Ukraine. Ortega has shored up his relations with Iran and North Korea, with Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela and Díaz-Canel of Cuba, all democracy-denying regimes.

Their position of domestic intransigence and international insolence have emboldened governments such as those of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala to imitate their challenge to the rules of international coexistence to display their open violations of human rights and violate the democratic functioning of their countries. countries.

Ortega is a cancer in Central and Latin America, whose excesses should not be tolerated at the risk of setting a disastrous precedent. The democratic countries of Latin America must break relations with that government. Joe Biden’s Administration must expel Nicaragua from the Central American Free Trade Agreement, financial institutions must suspend their relations with the Government of Ortega and Murillo. Tolerance with that government is a seed of authoritarianism that threatens the democracies of the region.

Europe and the democracies of the world that have seen their calls for sanity and mutual respect belittled and disrespected by the Nicaraguan government, must make it clear that the defense of democracy demands that those who decide to break the rules of coexistence be isolated. Power and recognition should not be granted to those who thus abuse their functions and their own people. It is time to stop being lukewarm and take a firm position against Ortega and Murillo. The future of democracy demands it.

