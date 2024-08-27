Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega said on Monday (26) that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is a “sycophant” of the United States for asking the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela to release the voting records that, according to the board, would prove Nicolás Maduro’s victory in the Venezuelan presidential election on July 28.

According to information from the newspaper Confidencial, Ortega’s statements were made during his participation in the 11th Extraordinary Summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples’ Trade Treaty (Alba-TCP), held virtually.

“If you want me to respect you, respect me, Lula, if you want the Bolivarian people [venezuelano] respect you, respect the victory of President Nicolás Maduro. Don’t be a sycophant,” Ortega said.

After the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) of Venezuela, which, like the CNE, is controlled by Chavismo, ratified last week the electoral fraud in the country, the governments of Brazil and Colombia released a statement reiterating the demand that the records be released.

Ortega said that those who make this demand “are repeating the slogans of the Yankees, the Europeans, the sycophantic governments [conservadores] of Latin America”.

“You are also flattering, Lula. And don’t tell me that your governments were extraordinary… remember the confusions, the scandals, the [operação] Lava Jato, remember this very well… remember, Lula. I could mention a dozen more things”, the dictator said.

This month, the Nicaraguan government decided to expel Brazil’s ambassador to the Central American country, Breno de Souza Brasil Dias da Costa, after he failed to attend the ceremony marking the 45th anniversary of the Sandinista Revolution, held on July 19 in Managua, and also due to the cooling of relations between the Lula government and the Sandinista dictatorship.

This is said to have occurred after Brazil asked Ortega to release Bishop Rolando Álvarez, who was imprisoned in Nicaragua for over a year and was expelled from the country in January of this year. In response, Brazil expelled Nicaragua’s ambassador to Brazil, Fúlvia Castro.

In his speech on Monday, Ortega criticized Lula for trying to act as an intermediary between the Nicaraguan dictatorship and the Holy See.

“If the Pope wants to communicate with us, he can do so, we communicate continuously with them, with the Chancellor [da Santa Sé, Pietro] Parolin, we have had several conversations with him and we have spoken to him very clearly, and he listens to us. We do not need intermediaries, nor have we asked Lula to be an intermediary,” said the dictator, who also criticized a comment made by the Brazilian in July, in which he questioned whether the 1979 Sandinista Revolution was made only to gain “power” or “improve the lives of the Nicaraguan people.”

“So, what can I say to you, Lula, since you have spoken publicly about this, how many terms have you been in government? You have already served two terms, it seems that you enjoy being president and the presidency of this great country, which is Brazil. You want to be the representative of the Yankees in Latin America, that is why we broke off relations with Brazil,” he said.