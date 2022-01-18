Home page world

From: Paul Broeker

After all the misfortune and frustration of the flood summer, a lottery ticket brings a moment of happiness to the town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler – Jessica R. from Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in Rhineland-Palatinate lost her parents’ house in the floods of the Ahr. Almost half a year after the disaster, there is now a little reason for joy and confidence: She won the postcode lottery – together with other residents of the postcode 53474.

The prize money for the monthly ticket in the postcode lottery in January was 1.4 million euros. The money will be divided: two women will receive 700,000 euros, the other 700,000 euros will be distributed among 317 participants with a total of 430 lots, including Jessica Robrecht. Each ticket means a prize of 1627 euros.

Lottery win in the Ahr Valley: Residents of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler won a total of 1.4 million euros. © Postcode Lottery/Wolfgang Wedel

Winning the lottery after the flood disaster in the Ahr Valley: the flood destroyed the family home

The flood had taken Jessica R.’s parents’ house in the summer. Everything that was kept in it was destroyed. Her father was able to climb onto the roof at the time. Clutching the chimney, he stayed there until the morning hours, until he was finally rescued.

The 38-year-old now receives almost 5,000 euros through her lottery luck, reports the television station RTL. Jessica R. can use the money well after the accident in the summer. “Wonderful, I couldn’t believe it at all,” she tells RTL. It’s no surprise, then, that she bursts into tears of happiness as she holds the check in her hands. She wants to use part of the money to go on vacation with her family. Some variety and distance from the disaster area.

Postcode lottery gives Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler millions in profit

“Here was my home,” she said shortly after the flood of terror in an RTL interview. But Jessica R. was combative: Just two days after the flood, she put an appeal for donations online: “My parents lost their belongings in the flood of the century. It’s all gone. From the basement to the attic, simply gone. Now we have to somehow rebuild the last 38 years.” She is very grateful for any help, it is said. The joy of the unexpected lottery win is all the greater now.

According to its own information, the German Postcode Lottery is a private, state-licensed social lottery. It is said that at least 30 percent of the proceeds from tickets go to social and sustainable projects. Usually, several participants in a neighborhood win together. The game is played with the postal code and a street code. A postcode consists of the postal code of the place of residence and two letters for the street, for example: 60322 AB.

Many people from northern Hesse also made their way to the Ahr Valley last year to help*. One of them is Knut Katzwinkel from Hann. mouths. In July, September and October he was a helper in the community of Mayschoss. (Paul Broeker) *hna.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA