Dazn has published the We Are One series on its channels, dedicating it to Sinisa, but also Riccardo Orsolini, one of the players he was closest to, wanted to dedicate a thought to the former coach with a post on Instagram. Orsolini has always been in contact with the family after his dismissal in September to make sure of the coach’s health conditions and the relationship between the two has always been one of great esteem and affection. There was no shortage of rebukes, but they were always to make Bear grow up, whom Sinisa esteemed like a son. Today the number seven published a story to remember Sinisa and wish him best wishes, wherever he is.