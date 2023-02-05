The rossoblù winger released it from a penalty, then Saponara’s equal, but in the second half came the flicker of the goalscoring full-back. The Franchi conquered after 13 years: the Emilians rise to 29 points

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

It was January 17, 2010 that Bologna did not win in Florence. And there will be a reason. The Curva Fiesole sings loudly “We deserve more” and after all there is a reason here too: Bologna deserved a victory that was not large but clear and fair because they played football in front of a Fiorentina crumpled in on themselves and who only looked for ideas from the soloists and not from the game. It is true that Saponara, after the 1-1 goal, hit the crossbar, but Orsolini’s penalty and Posch’s goal sill (fourth goal with fourth victory) sealed a supremacy of intentions and developments that lasted until the end . With this victory, Thiago Motta rises to 22 points in his last 11 games: and the ambition zone, the one behind the big names, is starting to get interesting. See also Allegri defeat like Sarri and Pirlo: Juve's curse of "easy" rivals in the urn

Penalty — Italian can choose, Motta no given the contemporary absences of Arnautovic, Medel, Bonifazi De Silvestri, Sansone and Soumaoro. Fiorentina with Jovic as center forward, Gonzalez and Saponara on the sides and the usual three-man midfield. In Bologna Ferguson plays the attacking midfielder with Orsolini and Soriano in support of Zirkzee. The first shot belongs to Bologna who restarts quickly after a mistake by Barak, Terracciano saves on Zirkzee. The same Viola goalkeeper overcomes himself on the following corner first on Schouten’s header, then on Ferguson’s, also helped by Jovic and the crossbar. On the rebuttal, however, Barak touches with his hand: Di Paolo at the Var recalls Pairetto who assigns the penalty coldly transformed by Orsolini.

What Saponara — In the 19th minute, however, Fiorentina found an immediate draw: Bonaventura crossed badly, Skorupski did worse by fumbling at Gonzalez’s feet whose dirty shot was deflected into goal by Saponara. Fun match and occasions that flocked like the sensational one in the center of the area by Ferguson who kicks centrally on an excellent Terracciano. Fiorentina goes in flames, Bologna plays better in midfield giving greater continuity to their actions. Amrabat and Barak go around in circles while Bonaventura is the most lucid in the middle. In the 35th minute the Viola nearly doubled with Saponara who nearly scored the goal of the year with an extraordinary bicycle kick that hit the crossbar after Skorupski beat him. Before the break, Jovic commits the Bologna goalkeeper who deflects for a corner. See also Case Valieva, green light from Tas: the Russian baby star will be able to compete, result sub judice

Shooting — Italian removes Igor, cautioned, for Quarta. Whose baptism is bad given that he immediately loses Posch on the developments of a corner. Terracciano completes the omelette almost pushing in the ball and Bologna is ahead. Fourth goal of the season for Posch. Fiorentina feels the pinch while Bologna wastes the opportunity of the 3-1 in an incredible way with Orsolini who jams all alone in front of Terracciano. Italian changes again passing to 4-2-3-1 inserting Cabral and Mandragora for Bonaventura and Barak. Then it’s up to Brekalo to make his debut in purple. The Tuscan coach also puts in Terzic for Dodo (who died after a good start) but Bologna tries to control and Motta puts in Aebischer and Kyriakopoulos (debut) for a spirit of dynamic conservation. The final is a bicycle kick by Gonzalez on which Skorupski redeems the 1-1 mistake. And Bologna wins again at the Franchi after 13 years. See also Pioli: "Bologna is very motivated, but so are we. And I work to get to the top"

February 5, 2023 (change February 5, 2023 | 20:07)

