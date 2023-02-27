This season, the winger has found continuity in his performance and goals. His contract expires in 2024: dialogue with the club is constructive, but it could be convenient for many, starting with Lazio and Naples
It was time. For years Riccardo Orsolini has been considered one of the best interpreters of the right wing role in our championship, but he has never had the continuity necessary to fully meet expectations. The beautiful goal against Inter, on the other hand, comes at the right time and allows the Ascoli to perhaps enjoy the best moment of his career.
