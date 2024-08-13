Acting Mayor of Orsk: If the water level in the Urals reaches 5 meters, one of the two bridges will be closed

Due to the rising water level in the Ural River, one of the two bridges in Orsk (Orenburg Region), which suffered from floods and a dam break in April, will have to be closed. Acting Mayor Artem Vorobyov warned the city residents about it in Telegram-channel.

According to him, on August 13, the Ural level was 488 centimeters. Vorobyov specified that it has been growing by several centimeters per day for several days in a row. He also noted that the discharge at the Iriklinskoye reservoir, from where water flows into the Ural, is stable – 345 cubic meters per second.

The acting mayor of the city noted that if the water level in the river rises to the five-meter mark, one of the two bridges will have to be closed. “The bridge on the Nikelskaya bypass [дороге] “is subject to closure when the Ural River rises to 500 centimeters. Everyone understands perfectly well what problems will arise if only the upper bridge remains for travel,” the official said. He added that the water level in the river is monitored hourly and expressed hope that the bridge will not have to be closed.

In the spring, due to floods and a dam break, the homes of tens of thousands of Orsk residents ended up in the flood zone.