Orsini’s slip: change the name of the NYT journalist with Google Translate

Google Translate often plays tricks on you. This time Professor Alessandro Orsini has fallen into the trap of the automatic translator. A slip that did not go unnoticed. Featured on Twitter by journalist Antonio Talia.

In a video on YouTube published yesterday, December 19, Orsini wanted to explain to his followers the so-called “Budapest memorandum” of 1994. An explanation made to understand whether Russia has violated it or not.

At minute 1:15 of the video, Orsini quotes an article by New York Times. And here falls the donkey. The article bears the signature of a certain “William J. Ampio”. To be clear, Orsini also uses the author’s spelling, “wide”.

Orsini quotes an article by “William J. Ampio”. Also spelling out the surname. But the author is actually called William J. Broad. Google Translate also translated the surname. Fly (ps He noticed @AntonioTalia) pic.twitter.com/bFDWM9ovTI — Pietro Raffa (@pietroraffa) December 19, 2022

But someone drops it. On Twitter, the user Parabellum points out to the prof that on New York Times he does not write any “William J. Ampio”. Instead, William J.Broad, former Pulitzer Prize winner, writes to us.

It is evident, therefore, that the automatic translator has translated – as often happens – not only the text of the article, but also the author’s surname: “Broad” into “wide”.

However, Orsini tried not to make people understand the trick: “Here I continue to translate on the fly from English, sorry for a few pauses…”, he said as he continued with the explanation. Too bad a spoilsport user has arrived.

Rhetorical question from Talia: “If Orsini doesn’t have the cognitive tools to understand the error in the automatic translation of an article, how will he be able to decipher and then explain the content of the article itself?”.