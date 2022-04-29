“Whenever I hear that a country wants to join NATO, especially if it is close to the border with Russia, I cry”. Professor Alessandro Orsini expresses himself in this way in his speech on Accordi e Disaccordi sul Nove and Discovery +.

“We are not yet in the Third World War, but we are moving rapidly in this direction. The entry of new countries into NATO is a very serious danger for humanity. It would be a great tragedy for everyone. My hope is that countries will leave NATO. bordering Ukraine: Slovakia, Romania, Hungary. The interest of humanity is contrary to that of NATO. The expansion of NATO brings us closer to the Third World War. “Every time I hear that a country he wants to join NATO, especially if close to the borders with Russia, I cry “, he adds.” I consider Putin dangerous at level 10. And I consider Biden dangerous at level 10: he is a traitor to Europe, he is stabbing her in the back. In relation to Ukraine, I consider Biden as dangerous as Putin, “he says, referring to the Russian president and that of the United States.