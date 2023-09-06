“The Ukrainian counter-offensive was a disaster and a total failure”. . This is how Alessandro Orsini makes his debut on It’s always Cartabianca, the program that Bianca Berlinguer hosts on Rete 4. The professor of sociology of international terrorism provides his analysis on the war between Ukraine and Russia. “Ukrainian soldiers are very brave, I sympathize with them. The fault is not of the Ukrainians, it is a frightening failure of the policies of the Western bloc which have pushed a very weak people into the arms of a very powerful people”, he adds.

“Ukrainians with a lampa counter-offensive should have reached the Sea of ​​Azov, leaving Crimea without supplies from the motherland. In a word, total and utter failure. A massacre of Ukrainian soldiers is underway, there are tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers escaped because they don’t want to enlist. President Zelensky wants to catch them again, the counteroffensive is a suicide mission. The Russians have created 3 lines of defense: in the first one there are many mines, the Ukrainians who don’t jump on the mines get a missile in their chest because the Russian second line is made up of artillery,” says Orsini.