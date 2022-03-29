“The war is there because NATO is a cowardly organization”. Professor

Alessandro Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism, returns to Cartabianca on Rai3 after the controversy that has affected him in recent weeks. Orsini, criticized by many for the positions taken in relation to the Ukraine-Russia war, had signed a contract with Rai to participate in the broadcast of Rai3. The contract was canceled, Orsini returned to participate in the program free of charge.

“NATO first provoked Putin by assuring Ukraine that he would defend it, then cowardly ran away. There are 3 great cowards: NATO, the EU and the United States. We must become aware that we are great cowards and we are sending the Ukrainians are slaughtered “, says Orsini.

Orsini was praised for his recent statements by the Russian agency Tass: “It was the greatest honor of my career and my life as a scholar.” “The enemy perceives me as a loyal man who speaks the truth and who is willing to acknowledge the errors of his part. For me it is a great honor, the profound mission of a scholar is to always tell the truth without fear of being convicted or fired. . I do not have positions favorable to Russia, I am the only pro-European: the priority is the safeguarding of the European territory and the defense of the life of European citizens “, says Orsini.

“I have always said that Putin is the aggressor and Zelensky is the attacker. I have always condemned the invasion. My analysis has sparked vehement reactions for two reasons. The first is a psychological reason, people are afraid that what I say. it is true. People are afraid that the EU has made very serious mistakes, that our expansionary policies have played a role in this crisis, that Putin is not mad and that we are therefore forced to take responsibility. Reflection on the causes is vital for the future of Europe. We live in a collective delirium in which I am represented as an extremist and instead I am the only moderate “, he adds.

Orsini does not believe in a positive turnaround after today’s talks in Istanbul between the delegations of Kiev and Moscow. “I am skeptical, Putin cannot stop until he has achieved his goal. Putin has used this trick elsewhere too, he tries to soften his interlocutors. He is fighting until he eliminates the Ukrainian army from the Donbass. Putin entered Ukraine with a the minimum target, the Donbass, and the maximum target, all of Ukraine. Under the minimum target he thinks it is a defeat: if he makes peace, war can break out again in 3 months “, he says.