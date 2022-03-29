Litigation on TV between Professor Vittorio Parsi and Professor Alessandro Orsini in Cartabianca on Rai 3. There is a discussion of war between Ukraine and Russia. Parsi, political scientist and professor at the Cattolica, discusses with the presenter Bianca Berlinguer. While Parsi seems intent on breaking the connection, Orsini intervenes from the studio: “You didn’t say anything, you made a fool of yourself. You did a pedantic speech, you have nothing to say”. “I wanted to avoid just that, I wanted to avoid acting as a sounding board for this antics,” says Parsi before breaking the link. (images raiplay.it).

