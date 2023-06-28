“Putin comes out enormously strengthened. He took a test, no one tried to assassinate him, no one tried to overthrow him, the army rallied around the president. Putin handled the situation with highly authoritative leadership. Now there may be tragic consequences on the war”. Professor Alessandro Orsini believes that Vladimir Putin bait “enormous” strengthened by the story linked to the protest of Evgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner. The mercenaries marched towards Moscow before stopping 200km from the capital. “The Russians, according to the Western narrative, should have taken to the streets. It didn’t happen. Prigozhin gave the Russians a unique opportunity to overthrow Putin and no one took to the streets. This can be considered a test of Putin’s confidence among the population and among the leaders of the state”, says Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism, in Cartabianca.

“Prigozhin is completely unreliable, what he says he says to save his life,” he adds, referring to Prigozhin’s version that has declassified the insurrection as “protest.” “His reconstruction of the facts is that he had no intention of carrying out a military coup. As a scholar, I do not have sufficient information. I am inclined to believe that Prigozhin realized that he was completely isolated, Putin had the compact ruling class around him, no one tried to assassinate him, the army stood by Putin’s side.It is possible that Prigozhin tried to implement a military coup and is now telling another story so as not to be killed. It is possible that Prigozhin did not want to start a coup, but events have made his action so. He fired on Russian soldiers and reportedly shot down a plane. He acted like someone who initiated a military coup attempt,” says Orsini. “The big conflict was not between Prigozhin and Putin but between Prigozhin and the defense minister, Shoigu. What will happen to the head of Wagner? I don’t think it is in Putin’s interest to assassinate him now, maybe he will do it later. Prigozhin’s elimination at this moment would be detrimental to Russia, also given Wagner’s role in Africa,” he adds.

The events of the last week “will have very tragic consequences” on the war. “Putin has received confirmation that NATO in Ukraine poses an existential threat to Russia. What we have seen with Prigozhin is the danger of civil war: Putin cannot lose the war in Ukraine. The war between Russia and Ukraine ended after 3 weeks, it was won by Russia. Then the war between Russia and NATO began… Now Putin can maintain the same strategy by focusing on attrition and everything remains as it is. Or, if he fears being overthrown, Putin sets off a sharp acceleration with hitherto unknown use of military aviation and thus with the ultimate devastation of Ukraine. At this point, Putin cannot end the war without conquering the Kharkiv and Sumy regions, which border Russia.”