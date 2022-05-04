Orsini in Cartabianca: moment of pure joy when I heard Salvini and Conte say that they no longer intend to carry on Biden’s political line

“I experienced a moment of pure joy when I heard Salvini And With you say they are no longer willing to carry Biden’s policy forward, “the words of Alessandro Orsini to White paper. “To make peace you need complex strategies. We need to soften Putin with sanctions. But you can’t just hit him. Zelensky must also be softened. Italy must detach itself from the United States. Biden only wants escalation. “The professor has no doubts:” If theItaly refused to send weapons, we could have the hope of starting negotiations with Russia. We would not leave theUkraine without weapons, since the United States and Great Britain would continue to send them “.

Salvini: Pope and Macron try to reach peace. I don’t think they are pro-Russian or deniers

“Trump he managed to go and talk about peace with the North Korea, but it was the bad and ugly one. Then comes Biden and many greetings to freedoms and rights in Afghanistan. Now the problem has not become to make peace but to annihilate it Russia. Now who is smiling is China. After two and a half months, no one will win on the pitch. Europe must independently choose to say: we want peace. I fear that someone does not want peace “, he explained instead Matteo Salvini to White paper. “War is always a tragedy, in this case it comes after a pandemic and terror. The government has pulled out 14 billion to help families. The economic crisis will be dramatic. Whoever says” let’s give up Russian gas immediately “is crazy or is in bad faith”. The leader of the League has no doubts: “The Dad he says he is ready to meet Putin in Moscow. Macron made a two hour phone call with Putin. I don’t think they are pro-Russians or deniers, they try to reach peace. If I could be useful in stopping the war, I would go to Fly even on foot. I will speak with Dragons of sending weapons. After two and a half months we must ask ourselves if other weapons are prolonging the war. The time has come to persuade or force the two warring sides to sit around a table. “

