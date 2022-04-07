“The secretary general of NATO is a madman, he is a madman. NATO has done very serious things”. Alessandro Orsini, professor of sociology of international terrorism, expressed himself to Piazzapulita in relation to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, and to the role of the Atlantic Alliance in relation to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

“You can say anything – Orsini says, also thinking back to Di Maio’s statements about Putin – I say that the NATO secretary general is crazy. The NATO deputy secretary general comes here to make propaganda”, says Orsini referring to the interview issued by NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoana. “The Kremlin with its propaganda does with Belarus what the White House does with Italy. Putin never thought of waging a blitzkrieg, the impression we have is that Putin is always losing. We are all inside the propaganda. , I feel a moral duty to support my Russian colleagues because we are full of propaganda here, “he says.