“It’s a hoax. I didn’t want to deny it to make fun of my detractors. The 5 Star Movement has never contacted me. I’ve had a lot of laughs these days.” Alessandro Orsini, in Massimo Giletti’s living room at Non è arenena, thus answers the questions on the hypothesis of a descent into politics with the 5 Star Movement. “People close to me advised me to deny it, because it was a rumor spread to discredit me. I had a lot of laughs …”, says the professor of sociology of international terrorism who in recent weeks is ended up at the center of controversy for some positions on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The words relating to “children who can be happy in a dictatorship” caused a sensation. “In my family there are people of the Jewish religion, I am anti-fascist. My detractors are very big dishonest: my words were a criticism of the West that has blood on its hands for children slaughtered in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. my sentence about children in dictatorship referred to the Middle East. The crafty and dishonest ones have shifted attention to fascism, I have never talked about fascism “.

“I feel like a fighter and in these 2 months I have defeated all the enemies. It is possible that I will lose this battle, I don’t know what my opponents will do. But right now I am absolutely dominant in the battlefield of culture. The image of a heretic at the stake does not match what I am doing, “says Orsini. “The Democratic Party is the party that attacks me the most, I have almost always voted for the Democratic Party. There are people in the party who attack private citizens …”.