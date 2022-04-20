Alessandro Orsini candidate with the M5s. The crazy idea does not like the Democratic Party

The outbreak of the war in Ukraine has brought out a new television personality, now always present in all talk. The TV salons contend for him, even willing to pay him rich tokens of presence, it is about Alessandro Orsini. The 5 Star Movement – reads the sheet – he even thinks of one of his own candidacy. Among the grillini there is the idea of ​​taking the flag of the professor from the Luiss, great matters expert Russian: “He would be our new captain De Falco or Comparison. Characters who were popular and able to polarize when they were nominated. However, Casalino has always had this obsession: “Tv, pop, divisive themes the same votes“.

In the Pd – continues il Foglio – have begun to wonder if by chance the political future of Orsini is not already marked: “Do you want to see that we find him a candidate with grillini? And how would we, in that case, run together with the M5s? “. From the parts of Giuseppe Conte instead the idea seems to like it. On the other hand, the grillini defended the professor at the time of the controversy over remuneration for participation in White paper. Also for this reason the hypothesis of his candidacy begins to meander between Montecitorio And Madama Palace.

