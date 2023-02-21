“Shameful attacks on Berlusconi by the Kiev government. All my solidarity with Berlusconi”. Professor Alessandro Orsini, a guest of Cartabianca, comments on the words of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Silvio Berlusconi. “If Berlusconi cannot speak because he is not under the bombs, then neither can the Pope and Biden speak. Zelensky should thank Berlusconi, who voted in favor of sending arms and aid to Ukraine”.

“Berlusconi then said he would like to cover Ukraine with billions” for reconstruction “proposed diplomatic mediation with Russia, because he understood that Russia is dominant: it has 360,000 soldiers on Ukrainian territory and another 150,000 in training. Berlusconi did an intelligent intervention in the interest of Ukraine, Europe and Italy. I also find it unacceptable that anyone in Italy who criticizes Zelensky is insulted and attacked”.